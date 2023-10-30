Lord of the Rings Characters From the Books That Didn’t Make It Into the Movies

But it would still be nice to see Tom and his ethereal wife Goldberry in a major adaptation some day (they were also cut out of Ralph Bakshi’s animated film and the 1981 BBC radio adaptation). Goldberry increases the number of female characters in the whole story by quite a bit, and Tom is strange and fun and offers a nice counterpart to all the seriousness of the rest of the plot.

Elladan, Elrohir, and Prince Imrahil

Elladan and Elrohir are Elrond’s twin sons, Arwen’s brothers, who went with Aragorn through the Paths of the Dead and fought in the Battle of the Pelennor Fields outside Minas Tirith. Prince Imrahil is Denethor’s brother-in-law and the Prince of the city of Dol-Amroth in Western Gondor, and is one of the allies of Minas Tirith who also fought with his army in the Battle of the Pelennor Fields and at the later Battle of the Morannon (the battle outside the Black Gates of Mordor at the climax of the story).

It is easy to see why all three were cut. Their roles in the story are tiny and their lines can easily be given to other characters, and cutting these allies from the battles makes our heroes’ situation more desperate on screen (Aragorn has only Legolas and Gimli with him through the Paths of the Dead; Minas Tirith has no allies except the Rohirrim to fight with them until the Army of the Dead show up). But on the other hand, their inclusion would help broaden out the world of Middle-earth a bit more. After all, Elrond and Arwen have more friends and family than just each other who are willing to help them or Aragorn, and Minas Tirith must surely have had more allies to answer those impressive beacons than just the Rohirrim. Minor characters like this make Middle-earth feel a fuller place.

Ghân-buri-Ghân

Ghân-buri-Ghân is a really fascinating character because he and his people are humans who have their own culture which is quite distinct from the other main human groups, and who are subjected to racism from other Men and from Elves within the world of Middle-earth.

Ghân-buri-Ghân is the leader of the Drúedain, who live in the forest of Drúadan and who are especially skilled in their knowledge of plants, in hunting with poisoned darts or arrows, and in carving wood or stone, and they have some magical practices associated with stone carvings. They save Théoden and the army of the Rohirrim from being ambushed by Orcs on their way to Minas Tirith and show them a path through the woods to get them safely to the Pelennor Fields. In return, all Ghân-buri-Ghân asks is for his people to be left alone, and “do not hunt them like beasts any more.” He is another character who enriches the world of Middle-earth by showing that there are other people who live there than just our heroes, and another example of a heroic character who is a very different person with a very different lifestyle and culture to J.R.R. Tolkien’s better known heroes like Aragorn or Elrond.

Beregond and Bergil

Beregond is a soldier in Minas Tirith who is very loyal to Faramir, and who is given the job of looking after Pippin. Bergil is his 9-year-old son, who stays behind after the other children are evacuated and whose armor Pippin borrows. They are both fairly straightforwardly heroic characters, but they give a bit of face and character to the people of Minas Tirith beyond Faramir himself. It would have been especially nice to see Bergil in the films, as Peter Jackson added quite a few child and teenage characters as extras or with a few lines, particularly to the Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers. Perhaps he did not want to repeat that in the Siege of Minas Tirith, but it would have been exciting to see the brave child defender that Tolkien actually wrote about included in the movies.