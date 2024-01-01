Amazon Prime Video New Releases: January 2024
Everything coming to Prime Video in January!
Zorro and Expats are the big shows coming to Prime Video in January. The former is what Amazon are calling a “bold reinterpretation” of the classic hero El Zorro for 2024. Starring Miguel Bernardeau as Diego de la Vega and Renata Notni as Lolita Marquez, it’s definitely an intriguing-sounding action-adventure series, with a ten-episode first season based on the iconic character originally created by Johnston McCulley all the way back in 1919.
Meanwhile, upcoming drama series Expats is based on the bestselling 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee, and follows “the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community” in Hong Kong. Nicole Kidman has been known for picking the right kind of shows to lead in the past, so let’s hope this is another banger for the actress, who is also on board as an executive producer here.
Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk!
New on Amazon Prime Video – January 2024
January 1
- Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)
- 42 (2013)
- 1984 (1985)
- About Last Night (2014)
- Airplane! (1980)
- Alfie (2004)
- Along Came a Spider (2001)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Chaplin (1993)
- Conan The Barbarian (1982)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Cruel Intentions (1999)
- Cry Freedom (1987)
- Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)
- Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
- Europa Report (2013)
- Everything You Always…Sex (1972)
- Finding Forrester (2001)
- Fled (1996)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- Heaven’s Gate (1981)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- I Am Ali (2014)
- I Am Bolt (2016)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
- It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)
- It’s A Wonderful Life (1947)
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)
- Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
- Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
- Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
- Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
- Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
- Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
- Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
- Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
- John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)
- Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Jumping The Broom (2011)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Lifeforce (1985)
- Like a Boss (2020)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Love Happens (2009)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Major Payne (1995)
- Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)
- Miles Ahead (2016)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006)
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Money Train (1995)
- Muscle Shoals (2013)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Non-Stop (2014)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- One Fine Morning (2022)
- Pariah (2011)
- Pitch Perfect (2012)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Red 2 (2013)
- Rejoice and Shout (2011)
- Return To Seoul (2023)
- Role Models (2008)
- Rollerball (1975)
- Rules of Engagement (2000)
- San Andreas (2015)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Side Effects (2013)
- Something Wild (1986)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
- Stargate: Continuum (2008)
- Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)
- Step Brothers (2008)
- Superman II (1981)
- Superman III (1983)
- Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- Superman: The Movie (1978)
- Takers (2010)
- Teen Witch (1989)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Cable Guy (1996)
- The Death Of Dick Long (2019)
- The Eagle (2011)
- The Giver (2014)
- The Good Lie (2014)
- The Gunman (2015)
- The Killing (1956)
- The Last House on the Left (1972)
- The Long Goodbye (1973)
- The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- The Wiz (1978)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
- To Sir, With Love (1967)
- Two Can Play That Game (2001)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
- You, Me And Dupree (2006)
- Zola (2021)
January 2
- The Bad Guys (2022)
January 5
- Hit S3 (2020)
- *James May: Our Man in India (2024)
- *Foe (2024)
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
January 9
- Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)
- The Passenger (2023)
January 12
- Role Play
January 16
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- Fast X (2023)
January 19
- *Dance Life (2024)
- *Hazbin Hotel (2024)
- *LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)
- *Zorro (2024)
- The Other Zoey (2023)
January 23
- *Kevin James: Irregardless (2024)
January 26
- *Expats (2024)
New on Freevee – January 2024
January 1
- 5000 Blankets (2022)
- A Dog’s Journey (2019)
- A Dog’s Purpose (2017)
- Abel’s Field (2012)
- Baby Driver (2017)
- Before I Fall (2017)
- Captain Phillips (2013)
- Courageous (2011)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Facing the Giants (2006)
- Fireproof (2008)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- Heaven is for Real (2014)
- Henry Fool (1997)
- Home Again (2017)
- How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
- Legacy Peak (2022)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Max Steel (2016)
- Miracles from Heaven (2016)
- Monster Family (2017)
- Moonrise (2022)
- Nerve (2016)
- Overcomer (2019)
- Ozzy (2016)
- Son of Bigfoot (2017)
- Sun Moon (2023)
- The Eagle Huntress (2016)
- The Family (2013)
- The Grace Card (2010)
- The Marksman (2021)
- The November Man (2014)
- The Perfect Match (2016)
- The Raid 2 (2014)
- The Story of Jacob and Joseph (1974)
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery
- The Ugly Truth (2009)
- To Write Love on Her Arms (2012)
- Transporter 3 (2008)
January 10
- The Winter Palace (2022)
January 22
- Terra Willy (2019)