Which Actor’s Name in a Cast List Guarantees You’ll Watch?

Post-Potter Radcliffe has picked up roles including farting corpse, Igor, a neo Nazi, a bloke with guns strapped to his arms, a man who grows horns, a crazy billionaire kidnapper, Allen Ginsberg, and most recently Weird Al Yankovich. To varying degrees of success, sure, but Radcliffe always puts his back into it, even if the casting isn’t necessarily quite right. You have to hand it to him – he’s an actor who can do anything he wants, or not really do much acting at all if he doesn’t want to, so the only reason he seems to be doing these things is for the joy, or perhaps for the challenge. An aside, which is also a shameless name drop, but he also appears to be a really nice guy. Good luck to you, Radders! – Rosie Fletcher

Clancy Brown

I had an emotional experience playing the problematic video game Detroit: Become Human a couple of years back. If you’re unfamiliar, the gameplay invites you to make choices and then those choices have an effect on what happens in your narrative later. At this point in the game, I had made some bad decisions while trying to solve a crime, and my aging police lieutenant, Hank Anderson, said he was disappointed in me. The game flashed up some key text: I had lost Hank’s trust. I remember feeling devastated, for you see, Hank was played by Clancy Brown, and to have Clancy Brown disappointed in me was more than I could bear.

Brown has acted in a number of incredible TV shows and films. His IMDb credits are in the 300s at the time of writing so it seems futile to even begin listing his notable appearances, but many still know him as the voice of Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants. He’s a man with a kindly face and soft wavy hair who can slip into utterly terrifying roles with undeniable ease. Not all the projects he’s been in are great, but when I see his name in the opening credits of anything, I settle in. I won’t disappoint you again, Mr. Brown. – Kirsten Howard

Ayo Edebiri

If Ayo Edebiri is involved, you can bet that I’ll be watching. From writing on series like What We Do in the Shadows and Dickinson to starring in The Bear, Bottoms, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ayo has quickly proven herself as a talented performer with impeccable comedic timing. Even if she isn’t writing the script herself, her line delivery is consistently on point and she never fails to make me smile.

Aside from the last three projects mentioned above, this year alone Edebiri has appeared in Clone High, Black Mirror, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Abbott Elementary, and Theater Camp. If a normal person has 24 hours in a day, it seems like Ayo has 30 with the sheer number of projects she’s involved in. But whether I’m expecting to see her or not, I know that as soon as she appears on my screen, I’m in for a great time and an incredible performance. Despite playing awkward characters, Ayo exudes a coolness and easy-going energy that makes me want to be best friends with her no matter what role she’s playing. But as that’s not likely to happen, I’ll gladly settle for catching her next movie or TV show, no matter how small or large her role. – Brynna Arens

Jason Watkins

Jason Watkins is rightly a household name thanks to his acting CV full of juicy, memorable roles, but while his 30-year career rivals some of the most celebrated actors of our generation, he remains a bit of an unsung hero of British TV. While he might not yet be celebrated loudly enough, if you see his name on the lineup of a new show, you’re 100% guaranteed a treat.