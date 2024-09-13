The Best Crime Books Being Made Into New TV Series & Movies

Missing You by Harlan Coben (2014)

By now, we know the score with Harlan Coben thrillers: 20-odd years ago, A Thing happened, and now it’s back to bite someone on the bum – usually someone whose bum you could bounce a 10p coin off due to their strict Pilates/Hockey/Golfing regime, and who lives in a well-appointed detached six-bed with kerb appeal and Smeg appliances. There will be twists and revelations at regular intervals, and the whole thing will be ludicrous fun. Missing You, based on this 2014 novel, is the next British Coben adaptation from the team behind Fool Me Once, Stay Close and more. It’s coming to Netflix and is the story of a detective named Kat suddenly confronted on an online dating app by the ex-fiancé who disappeared decades earlier. Expect conspiracy, peril and secrets springing out like snakes in a prank can of nuts.

A novel that ended up on several ‘Best Thriller’ roundups on publication, this nightmare scenario is about to become a five-part Disney+ series starring Holliday Grainger (Strike), Ambika Mod (One Day) and Denise Gough (Andor). It’s the story of Elisa (Gough), who lets her young daughter go to a sleepover at the house of a new friend with a charming mother, Rebecca (Grainger). But when Elisa goes to collect her child, everything falls apart and an urgent investigation ensues, as reported on by journo Selma (Mod). Destined to fit into the ‘kitchen island’ genre of psychological thriller TV about well-heeled yummy mummies unravelling, this is one to watch.

Sweetpea by CJ Skuse (2017)

It’s always the quiet ones… Rhiannon Lewis is exactly that, a mouse-like nobody who passes by invisible to all. Except that underneath the surface, Rhiannon has secrets that’d make your eyes pop and a temper you very much don’t want to get on the wrong side of.

CJ Skuse’s darkly comedic thriller is a fun, fast read with a dark heart, and it’s been adapted by Pure’s Kirstie Swain into an eight-episode TV series, coming to Sky Atlantic and Starz in October. They’ve cast the extraordinarily beautiful Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets) in the lead role, which may make the whole ‘nobody notices her’ thing a little hard to swallow seeing as Rhiannon has a face that belongs in a Renaissance painting, but we’re sure Purnell will, ahem, kill it.

The Cordelia Gray Books by P.D. James (1972 – 1982)

It’s early days on this one, but TV producer Caryn Mandabach (Peaky Blinders) is the kind of person who gets things done, so there’s every reason to believe the option her company picked up on these PD James novels will actually translate to a TV show. It wouldn’t be the first ever screen version of James’ private detective Cordelia Gray – there was an 1982 TV movie and a 1990s series starring Helen Baxendale – but it would be the first in decades.

Gray is the lead character in two novels by PD James (also the creator of Detective Adam Dalgleish) An Unsuitable Job for a Woman and The Skull Beneath the Skin. A colourful, peripatetic childhood divided between boarding school and travelling with her political activist father led the character to work at a private detective agency that she eventually inherits and takes over.