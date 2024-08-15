It Ends With Us’s Marketing Campaign Cheapens the Movie and Its Themes

After all, the two soon fall into recognizable behavior for romantic leads. “Was it a woman? A man?” Lily asks about his angry outburst. “It was a chair.” When Ryle tells Lily that he’s a neurosurgeon, she breaks into laughter, surprised that he isn’t a “crypto bro.” Later when their make out session gets interrupted by a phone call from the hospital, Lily laughs again, admitting that she still didn’t believe him until the hospital called.

From Desire to Danger

Turns out both Ryle’s chair kick and Lily’s strained relationship with her father play important roles in It Ends With Us, even more so than their steamy kiss. That’s not a surprise to anyone who read the Colleen Hoover novel on which the movie is based, a bestseller from 2016 and favorite among book-focused TikTok channels.

Hoover’s novel deals directly with the cycles of domestic violence. In the novel, Lily and Ryle get married, even though Lily’s own mother was physically abused by her father. Throughout the engagement and marriage, Ryle grows more violent and controlling, especially after her high school sweetheart Atlas comes back into her life. The violence climaxes with Ryle raping Lily, through which she becomes pregnant. At the end of the novel, Lily decides to break the cycle for the sake of her daughter, leaving Ryle.

All of this happens in the movie adaptation, directed by Baldoni and written by Christy Hall. And much of it appears in the first official trailer for It Ends With Us, which closes with Lily saying, “You either break the pattern… or it breaks us.” However… unless you read the book or remembered that ambiguous line at the end of said trailer from months ago, you might have walked into It Ends With Us totally unaware of what the movie is about.

In the later trailers and TV spots, the story is presented as a standard romantic drama, highlighting the passion between Lily and Ryle and the love triangle that arises when Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) comes back into their lives. Shots of Ryle and Atlas fighting, or Ryle smashing something on the floor, play like moments of passion, unacceptable in real life but totally normal in a movie. The only hint of violence comes at the very end of the trailer, with a long shot on Lily, who has a cut on her forehead.

This noticeable omission in marketing has been further heightened by headlines from press tours that focused more on behind the scenes drama about a split between Lively and Baldoni, with some claiming that Lively exercised her rights as a co-producer to take final cut from the director Baldoni, and insiders speculating that Lively is trying to engineer a “Barbieheimer” with Deadpool & Wolverine, a project headed by her husband Ryan Reynolds. Marketing stunts include Reynolds (and his mother) crashing a junket to interview his wife’s “lover” Sklenar. Whether the “Barbenheimer” comparison was desired by the It Ends With Us team or not, the messaging seems to have stuck, with trades even embracing the comparison by calling the movie’s box office success “Barbenheimer 2.0.”