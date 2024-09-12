The Perfect Couple: Ranking the Most Reprehensible Characters

8. Isabel Nallet (Isabelle Adjani)

Isabel is weird. She’s supposedly a very good family friend to the Winburys, but Greer can’t seem to stand her, and Tag — after having bedded her on at least one occasion — seems indifferent to her. Why, exactly, is she hanging around for so long? And why does she think it’s a good idea to be sleeping with Thomas? For all we know, she may have been around when he was in diapers, and now she’s having an affair with him while his married wife sleeps alone? Gross. She’s very fun and I adore her arch responses to the idiots around her, but I just know if I met her, I would immediately despise her and that the feeling would be mutual.

7. Shooter Dival (Ishaan Khatter)

While Shooter seems like a cuddly softboy, he also kisses his best friend’s fiancée on their wedding weekend. This seems like something an asshole would do. He also loans Greer $300,000 without asking why she needs it. Being able to loan that type of money to someone for no reason at all feels very suspect somehow. Is it fair to judge Shooter for having gobs of money? Probably not. But I’m gonna do it anyway.

6. Broderick Graham (Tommy Flanagan)

Greer’s secret brother isn’t good, but he’s also not bad, exactly. In one of the best scenes in the entire series, he and Greer reveal the nature of their relationship while being questioned by the police. His severe look, so imposing in previous episodes, quickly morphs into the face of a sheepish, freeloading sibling. Broderick does say that he’s wanted by some bad dudes that he’s worked for, so it feels like he’s been violent for pay in the past. That’s not great. Also, he seems to be blackmailing his famous sister with the fact that she used to be a high-end escort and he was her john. I don’t really care how enlightened you are, tricking out your own sister for sex work is pretty low. Blackmailing her with that information once she’s passed that stage of her life? That’s even lower.

5. Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson)

I just don’t like Amelia. There. I said it. Her whole “I’m-just-a-poor-girl-nobody-knows-the-true-me” act is total bull. Walking out onto the front lawn of your mother-in-law’s crowded home to free a ladybug while you’re just in your underwear? No, girl. Just no. That’s not a thing we do in polite society, even if you’re trying to save the life of a cute insect. Did none of the windows in that house open? For all of her protestations that she’s a “normal girl,” Amelia really doesn’t seem to think about anyone’s needs other than her own.

Sure, it’s very sad that her bestie was straight-up murdered the day before her wedding, but that also doesn’t give her the right to make out with her husband’s best man the day after the canceled wedding. In fact, Amelia could have prevented Merritt’s death altogether if she hadn’t agreed to marry Benji in the first place. Of course we can’t blame her for that, but I can put her here on the list due to her terrible judgment and holier-than-thou attitude.

4. Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman)

Ah, Greer: She of the mystery accent and cold heart. Greer belongs here not because of anything that she’s done explicitly, but because of her enabler status in the rest of her family. Her hard work as a best-selling novelist enables Tag to continue living his stoner playboy lifestyle, getting women pregnant and then sending them off to god knows where. She also looks the other way when her children engage in risky behaviors — like her son Thomas’s substance addictions or looking for leniency when Will crashes his boat. Her seemingly uncanny ability to cover up the worst things that have happened within the walls of that Nantucket estate leads me to believe that The Perfect Couple hasn’t even scratched the surface of the things she’s enabled her family to do over the decades. A second season is probably out of the question, but one can wonder.