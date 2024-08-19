The Best Star Trek Books Ever Written

My Enemy, My Ally follows Romulan Commander-General Ael t’Rllallieu on her daring mission to convince Kirk to help her attack a secret medical facility that is performing tests on Vulcans. Duane establishes the Romulans’ duplicitous culture, while also featuring Kirk at his strategic best.

How Much for Just the Planet? by John M. Ford (1987)

Not everyone loves it when Trek gets silly, but for those who like the lighter side of boldly going, there are books like How Much for Just the Planet? by John M. Ford. The book deals with some heavy concepts, with the Klingons and Starfleet coming to odds over Direidi, a planet rich in dilithium. Restricted from open warfare because of the limitations that the powerful Organians set in the episode “Errand of Mercy,” the two enemies must compete the Direidian way.

And that way is very silly. How Much for Just the Planet? plays like a musical comedy, forcing Kirk and Klingon Captain Kaden to go along with big theatrical numbers. The Klingon lore used by the book has been heavily-retconned in the years since, which might distract readers. But anyone who’s into singing competitions instead of phaser battles or intellectual debates won’t take this stuff too seriously anyway.

Vendetta by Peter David (1991)

Vendetta is the first book on this list written by Peter David, the comic book legend who also authored some of the best Trek books of all time. Vendetta feels like the Next Generation movie we never got, one that ties the Borg to the classic TOS episode “The Doomsday Machine,” while also fleshing out Guinan’s race, the El-Aurian.

When a spectral figure who first haunted Picard while at Starfleet Academy returns, the Enterprise discovers a planet-killing ship designed to take revenge against the Borg. Vendetta manages to tighten up Trek lore, including more information about the El-Aurian’s history with the Borg and the mystery of the ship in “The Doomsday Machine,” while managing a thrilling, character-driven tale.

Imzadi by Peter David (1992)

The romance between Commander Riker and Counselor Troi was a constant on TNG since the pilot episode. However, that relationship often fell by the wayside as writers had no idea about what to do with Troi, and wanted Riker to be the ladies’ man that many saw in Kirk. Leave it to Peter David to help flesh out that relationship with Imzadi, which goes back to the couple’s early days together.