The Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books Being Made Into New TV Series and Movies

Uglies by Scott Westerfeld (2005)

Scott Westerfeld’s YA novel Uglies was published three years before The Hunger Games, but that won’t stop people crying ‘rip-off’ about this film adaptation – which, admittedly, likely only exists due to the success of Katniss Everdeen on screen. Westerfeld’s quartet of novels takes place in a future world where looks are everything, and the slightest deviation from beauty norms is erased by a surgical procedure that transforms “Uglies” into “Pretties”. Young hero Tally is on the eve of her own procedure when she’s given the choice between staying in the primped and superficial Pretties world, or venturing with some fellow rebels into the wilderness known as The Smoke. Guess what she chooses. Uglies is directed by The Mortal Instruments and Terminator: Salvation‘s McG and comes to Netflix on Friday September 13. Watch the trailer here.

The Electric State by Simon Stålenhag (2018)

Originally expected to stream on Netflix in early 2024, this Russo Brothers-directed film is currently without an exact release date but due around March 2025. It’s adapted from Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag’s third book (after Tales from the Loop and Things from the Flood) of retro-futurist images, this time telling the story of a girl who treks through the United States with a robot, on a search to find her missing brother. Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown plays the lead, alongside Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander and more.

The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton (1943)

Enid Blyton’s stories about a magical tree, the top of which is visited by various enchanted lands that its inhabitants (a fairy, a pixie, a man made of saucepans…) can explore, has been adapted for screen by Ghosts and Paddington 2‘s Simon Farnaby – and who better to capture the whimsy and absurdity of Blyton’s world? With Britannia‘s Ben Gregor directing, and a cast including Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan, The Crown‘s Claire Foy, former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield, plus many more, this British picture promises to be a family treat.

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (2024)

Kaliane Bradley’s debut novel The Ministry of Time began life as a lockdown distraction and was going great guns even before publication earlier this year. The BBC snapped up the sci-fi for a six-part series adapted by Normal People and Dead Ringers writer Alice Birch, it was announced in February. It’s the story of a government department that, in an effort to test the possibilities of time travel, is gathering ‘ex-pats’ through the centuries and pairing them up with modern-day liaisons, known as ‘bridges’. A 19th century Arctic explorer is paired up with a 21st century woman, and his fish-out-of-water experiences lead to an unexpectedly moving romance.

The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells (2017-)

Another sci-fi coming to Apple TV+, Martha Wells’ Murderbot series of novels tell the story of a security cyborg who overrides its programming and becomes emotionally attached to the humans and human world it was designed to police. True Blood and The Northman‘s Alexander Skarsgard has signed up to play the lead in a 10-part series coming to the streamer at an as-yet-unconfirmed date. If all goes well, there are six novels and counting in Wells’ series, so this one has the potential to run and run.

SEE ALSO

Dune by Frank Herbert (1965)

Not only is a third Dune movie on the way from Denis Villeneuve, but a prequel TV series Dune: Prophecy, set 10,000 years before the film timeline and telling the origin story of the powerful Bene Gesserit, is coming to Max in the US and Sky in the UK later this year.