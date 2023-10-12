What’s the Best Order to Watch (All of) Doctor Who?

Over the years, fans have shared many opinions on which episodes are the best introduction to offer a friend, romantic partner, child, or relative to “Proper” Who, and certain names will keep popping up. Douglas Adams’s “The City of Death”, most of the stories written by Philip Hinchcliffe, “Seeds of Doom”, “Carnival of Monsters”, “Remembrance of the Daleks”, and “Caves of Androzani” are all stories that feature the Doctor at his most Doctor-ish, big showy monsters and clever dialogue – all the stuff that first drew them into stories of Ood and Slitheen. Even the first ever episode, “An Unearthly Child”, shares many parallels with Russell T Davies’s “Rose”, although maybe skip the following three episodes of RADA-trained actors doing their best caveman impressions.

Once they’ve acquired a taste for the stuff, you can go for the slightly more challenging material: Sylvester McCoy stories like “Survival” and “Battlefield”, or the brilliantly nasty “Happiness Patrol”. Or older stories like William Hartnell’s “The Time Meddler” or Patrick Troughton’s “Tomb of the Cybermen”.

Then gradually turn the crank until you’re explaining that “Talons of Weng-Chiang” is widely considered a classic so long as you can look past the Orientalist racism (again) and the way that the story’s plot slows to a crawl for most of the middle episodes.

Keep going, until you’re saying things like ‘The costumes in “The Web Planet” were very good given what they had to work with’ and ‘Actually, there’s a lot to be said for “The Twin Dilemma”’ or even ‘I completely understood the plot of Ghost Light!’ (Just kidding about that last one).

Hardcore Mode: Release Order

For some purists, however, that viewing order is a kind of sacrilege. Would you jumble up all the chapters of Great Expectations and read them in the wrong order? Would you “skip to the good bits” in the Complete Works of Shakespeare?

Of course not. Doctor Who is not just a series, it is an epic saga, in the traditions of Homer’s Odyssey, Beowulf, and One Thousand and One Nights. It should be viewed as its creators intended – in the precise order that the episodes were released.