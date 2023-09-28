Doctor Who: Confidential Is Back! (With a New Name and Host)

Here’s what Russell T Davies says about the new companion show:

“Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show. And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of Doctor Who Confidential, but in a brand new form, Unleashed! So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.”

And here’s what new host Steffan Powell has to say about his new gig:

“When you’re told Russell T Davies is asking for you to present a show, you say, ‘when does he want me?’ Doesn’t matter, I’ll be there…There’s a really fun and fascinating group of people bringing Doctor Who to life – I can’t wait for the audience to meet them. I’m so chuffed to have been trusted to help tell, in all its glory, the story of what goes into making the magic happen.”

The doc series producer Jo Pearce promises that the show will give the audience access all areas insights into the craft, production, and VFX of Doctor Who, alongside exclusive interviews with the cast and creators. Fingers crossed that will include some excellent candid footage of off-duty Zygons drinking cartons of Ribena through a tiny plastic straw, and Sontarans playing Candy Crush while they wait for the lighting set-up.

This isn’t just excellent news for Doctor Who fans in the UK. For six years, the UK was treated to six series plus specials of the original Doctor Who: Confidential, which ran for 30 and later, 45 minutes an episode between 2005 – 2011 and provided a comprehensive exploration of the skilled work and multiple teams that go into making the parent show. Fans in the US watching on Sci-Fi back in those days though, didn’t get it at all. BBC America only aired extremely cut-down versions, and it wasn’t until Doctor Who was picked up by PBS that it was available in full. Finally – a bit of parity for fans around the world.