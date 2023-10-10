Doctor Who Announces Major First For BBC iPlayer

There truly has never been a better time to be a Doctor Who fan.

Not only do we have the three long-awaited 60th anniversary episodes mere weeks away (even if we are still waiting on an official release date beyond “November!”), we’re then getting the return of the Doctor Who festive special with a brand-new Doctor and companion on the way in Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, not to mention the shiny new series 14 launching some time in 2024.

But in the mean time, the surprise 60th anniversary celebration announcements keep on coming – and the BBC’s latest Doctor Who news is a biggie:

The Entire Doctor Who Back Catalogue Is Coming To BBC iPlayer!

From 1st November, BBC iPlayer will host over 800 episodes of Doctor Who, including all the classic series from the very first Doctor, William Hartnell, right the way through to the 1996 TV movie with Paul McGann.