Did Doctor Who Just Tease the New TARDIS?

That tricksy Doctor Who lot are really putting us through our paces lately – and we bloomin’ love it.

Long before we got the epic 60th anniversary trailer, we had a sneaky clue-packed teaser revealing the three anniversary episode titles, not to mention the even sneakier teaser-about-the-teaser full of cryptic binary code and reversed dialogue.

The latest drip, drip of 60th anniversary goodies saw the return of #WhoSpy – a series of behind-the-scenes teaser photos that originally ran on the Doctor Who website back in 2005, and hasn’t been seen on social media since the festive special in 2015.

Could This Be The New TARDIS?

Over the weekend, #WhoSpy gave us this latest clue: