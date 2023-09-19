Classic Doctor Who Explored Planets, Modern Doctor Who Explores People

While Steven Moffat′s companions had the least interaction with their genetic family, they still have relationships that connect them to the everyday (Amy has Rory, who does join her in the TARDIS but also has his feet more firmly on the ground; Clara has Danny Pink, Bill has her foster mother). These characters all act as a restraint or anchor, for good or bad. When Fourth and Fifth Doctor companion Tegan asks to stay with her grandfather in 1984’s ′The Awakening′, we don′t actually know anything about their relationship. He′s simply been a way to get us into the story.

There are counterexamples of course, Classic Who isn′t emotionless. There are some great and consistently well-written characters. Many Classic companions start off well-written and distinct with strong relationships formed between them and the Doctor (and other companions) before lapsing into generic companion tropes. Equally, NuWho is not without its companions and characters who remind you that they′re fictional creations at the whims of the story, and not real people.

To take the reaction to Fourth and Fifth Doctor companion Adric′s death in season 19’s ‘Earthshock’ (1982) as an example though, it played out over just two scenes before never being mentioned again. Conversely, series 11 companion Graham still wants revenge for his wife’s Grace′s death despite getting a fair whack of closure the week before. We′re talking in generalisations here. It’s not that Classic Who has no characters with interiority or strongly defined relationships, it′s more that the show didn’t focus on them.

Budgets, Run-Times and Multi-Part Stories

The different focuses over the course of the show are down to the interests of creatives making it, audience expectations, and the changing ways television is made.

It isn’t merely that TV changed over the sixteen years that Doctor Who was off-air, increasingly adopting the language of cinema, it’s that NuWho had a bigger budget. Multi-Camera setups, as employed by the Classic Series, are chiefly used for things like sitcoms with a live-audience or soap operas. The idea is to perform the scene once – barring mistakes – but record it simultaneously from different angles. This is cheaper and less time consuming than single-camera setups where multiple takes of the same scene are performed with footage of each speaking part, mid-shots and anything else the Director deems necessary. It’s more like recorded theatre.

Doctor Who was, for most of its original run, made as 25-minute episodes. In Season 21 ‘Resurrection of the Daleks’ was edited into two 45-minute episodes but was written and filmed as four 25-minute instalments. Season 22 saw the episodes being written and filmed as 45-minute episodes (bringing the episode length more in line with contemporary BBC dramas) but these were two – three episodes long.