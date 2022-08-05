The Sandman Cast: Meet The Actors Who Play The Endless

The Netflix adaptation of The Sandman has been long anticipated both by early fans of the DC comic and by those who have come to enjoy the many wonderful Neil Gaiman televised offerings, from Good Omens to American Gods. But even with the inherent appeal of the classic comic and its creator, there’s something thrilling about recognizing an actor that’s been cast in a key role from other work that they’ve done, especially if it happens to be genre fare that makes them seem particularly suited for their part.

The cast of The Sandman includes many fresh faces that will no doubt become more recognizable as the series gains an audience. But below are some of the more seasoned actors that viewers will instantly recognize and get excited about seeing in their new roles.

Tom Sturridge as Dream

The casting of the Sandman himself, also known as Dream or Morpheus, must have been a very carefully executed process. If Netflix got the main character wrong, it would throw off the whole show. Luckily, Tom Sturridge looks like he stepped right off the page of the DC comic thanks to his sharp features and fair skin (and, of course, creative costuming).

But Sturridge made a name for himself on the stage, particularly in his Tony-nominated Broadway performances as Phillip in Orphans and opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life. He also appeared with Gyllenhaal in the Netflix thriller, Velvet Buzzsaw, in a cast which also happened to include The Sandman co-star Boyd Holbrook. Gaiman indicated in an Entertainment Weekly interview that, although thousands auditioned for the role of Dream, Sturridge had been high on the list of likely candidates within the first ten.