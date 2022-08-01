How The Sandman Found Its Death

Den of Geek: Are you a people person the way that Death is?

Kirby Howell-Baptiste: I’m quite a people person. I feel like I probably fall somewhere between Death and Dream. I am a people person for a while, and then I need some sort of solo time. I need some time to feed the pigeons and come to myself.

What were the challenges of becoming Death?

I was really lucky with stepping into a role that is very subversive. Most of the time, Death is portrayed as really menacing. But I think where I was given a lot of creative freedom from the beginning was that [The Sandman’s] idea of Death is completely different. She’s the life and soul of the party. She’s someone who you actually want to be around, so it makes it a lot less scary. I found that I could actually process a lot of my own loss through the role. I think we all would hope for our loved ones, when they go, and also obviously when we go, that we are taken care of. That we’re ushered from this place to whatever is next.

How familiar were you with The Sandman before you were cast?

I had read The Sandman years and years ago. I was a fan of Neil’s writing from American Gods originally. Then from that, I found Sandman, and I absolutely loved it. Death was my favorite character. And as [fans] know, there’s so much further for her to go, which is really, really exciting.