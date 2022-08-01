The Sandman Unpacks the Implications of Desire

Den of Geek: Who is Desire to you and what was their appeal?

Mason Alexander Park: Well, Desire is deeply appealing to me as an actor, a fan of this world and a fan of Neil Gaiman. Desire is any aspect of desire that you can think of in your own experience with the word, and with the actual feeling. It’s really a complicated thing to think about the concept of desire and how it manifests in a million different ways, both positive and negative, sexual and emotional. To be able to look at the character’s choices and relationship with Dream through that lens is such a beautiful roadmap that explains their behavior, which definitely needs explanation sometimes.

What’s the nature of Desire’s relationship with Dream?

Desire really is a bit of an antagonist but isn’t a traditional antagonist by any means. They’re just doing what they really are meant to do, what they’re designed to do, and not really straying from that. It’s kind of amazing that there’s both good, and I don’t want to say evil because Desire is in no way evil, but malicious intent. Desire’s always up to something, so you get to play with both sides. It’s someone who is both all the good, amazing things that you want and need and also the darker stuff, too.

Does Desire have the chance to change in the show like Dream?

I think Desire is constantly changing. I think that’s built into who they are. I think that the character is ever-evolving and ever-changing, in the same way that our desires are changing, moment to moment, second to second, day to day.