The Sandman: How Boyd Holbrook Acts Without Eyes as The Corinthian

Den of Geek: Were you a big fan of The Sandman before this?

Boyd Holbrook: I became a bigger Sandman fan than ever getting ready for this. It’s such a cool graphic novel. It was the spring of 2020. My wife and I started checking it out. I usually give her stuff when I like it. It’s like, “What do you think about this?” She’s my moral compass. I auditioned and thought it went great. And then I didn’t hear anything for like six months.

That’s got to be murder. How do you handle that?

You know what? I am so used to it at this point; I’ve had so many ups and downs that I’ve unfortunately become very callous and cool with a lot of it. It’s just the way it is. [Once I heard] I got on the phone with Neil Gaiman and [showrunner and executive producer] Allan Heinberg, and we all just started talking, and I was really excited about the character and thought it was such a cool thing to play. At the same time, I was a little concerned about the glasses he wears. Acting is in the eyes, man. But we just had a lot of practical, pragmatic conversations about the entry points of the character—what this guy is, who he is and coming to find out, when reading the comics, that maybe he seemed a little bit more flamboyant there. But what we captured was how he is so successful in getting you to welcome him into your home before you realize you’ve made the mistake of inviting in a serial killer.

What did you do as an actor to compensate for the fact your eyes weren’t there?

I think early on I understood that a trap would be to do more mouth-acting or something like that. I just quickly realized that the focus should be on what he exudes. I acted without worrying about the eyes. Essentially just doing what’s before me and being me, because that’s the only person I can be in the context of the show.