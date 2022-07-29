The Sandman: How the Netflix Series Was Born

I asked David why Neil Gaiman himself (who had just wrapped Good Omens) wasn’t going to be the one to adapt The Sandman. For that matter, why wasn’t David S. Goyer, the writer of Batman Begins and Man of Steel, writing and running the show? Especially since David and Neil had been working together to adapt The Sandman into a feature franchise?

David said he had hoped to be the one to do The Sandman, but he was busy writing, running, and directing Apple TV+’s Foundation. And Neil was already obligated to Good Omens II and Anansi Boys.

I then felt the need to remind David that The Sandman was unfilmable. That a legion of supremely talented writers and directors had labored for over 30 years to bring The Sandman to the screen.

David patiently explained that those adaptations hadn’t moved forward because they had tried to make The Sandman into something it could never be: a two-hour movie. But in the streaming era, the success of shows like Game of Thrones and Watchmen made it possible to pitch The Sandman as a multi-season epic. David assured me our adaptation would be faithful and—most importantly—it would be authorized and supervised by Executive Producer Neil Gaiman.

Which meant that I would get to hang out with Neil Gaiman.

One week later, I met Neil Gaiman for dinner with David Goyer in Los Angeles. It was an audition of sorts, but it must have gone well because the next day, the three of us were pitching The Sandman to the streaming networks. Two weeks later, we had a deal with Netflix. Two weeks after that, Neil, David, and I gathered at Neil’s house in upstate NY and talked about Season One for two days, during which Neil revealed himself to be the most open, generous, and collaborative partner imaginable.