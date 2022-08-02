The Sandman: What Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine Reveals About the DC Character

This article is presented by:

Even before stepping into the legendary shoes of DC Comics adventurer Lady Johanna Constantine, Jenna Coleman was already a pop culture icon. After all, Coleman brought to life one of the most beloved characters in Doctor Who history, the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors’ trusty companion Clara Oswald. Coleman’s run as a companion is one of the longest ever, debuting in 2012’s “Asylum of the Daleks” and making her final appearance in 2017’s “Twice Upon a Time” (although she made her official exit from the TARDIS in 2015’s “Hell Bent”).

Since escaping Gallifrey, Coleman’s taken on a few other big roles, including that of Queen Victoria herself in three series of the British historical drama Victoria, and her upcoming work on Netflix’s The Sandman represents her biggest challenge yet. Not only is Johanna one of Neil Gaiman‘s most memorable characters from the comic book series, first appearing in The Sandman #13, she also carries a very famous last name.

You likely know the name “Constantine” best from the countless DC comics starring chain-smoking occult detective John Constantine, the 2005 movie starring Keanu Reeves, or The CW character played by Matt Ryan. But in the actual comics continuity, Lady Johanna is the original by a few centuries, as John’s ancestor from the 1700s who plays a pivotal role in Dream’s quest.