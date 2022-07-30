How Netflix’s The Sandman Brings the Neil Gaiman Masterpiece to Life

“You started to feel like every Sandman fan in the movie and TV world who had heard this was happening had begged, cajoled, murdered if necessary, to get onto that set and to be there making [this show],” Gaiman says.

It is not hard to see why the show has evoked such passion. The Sandman comic is one of the most iconic series in the medium’s history, and it played a pivotal role in the perception of comics as a serious storytelling form.

“Like a lot of people at the time, I picked up the first issue of The Sandman as it was published,” says David S. Goyer, one of The Sandman’s executive producers. In the wake of Alan Moore making a big splash on Swamp Thing and Watchmen, a lot of people were saying that Neil Gaiman was the next big thing from the British invasion.

“I loved the first issue, didn’t know what to expect, and just like the rest of the world, it was obvious that a major new voice had arrived on the scene,” Goyer says.

The series follows Morpheus, one of the immortal Endless and the personification of the concept of dreaming, as he escapes from captivity and regains his power. But that is only a prologue to a far broader and stranger story.

“It was interesting because Neil was finding his way as a writer, and this was in the early days of Vertigo Comics. DC and Neil were experimenting with how dark you could go or how much of a mature reader’s book it could be,” Goyer recalls. “I think as the book began, increasingly, it had fewer and fewer touch points to the DC Universe and became more of its own thing. So, I’ve just been a fan ever since. Like a lot of people, I started reading Neil’s novels and eventually became a friend and hoped that I could one day be involved in an adaptation.”