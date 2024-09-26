The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7 Review: The Battle of Eregion Comes to Life

Poor Celebrimbor’s realization that Annatar is Sauron has been a long time coming, but something about staging it as he stands, covered in Sauron’s blood having realized it has been poured into the Nine Rings for Men, seems right. It also continues a thread we noticed a couple of episodes ago, of explaining why the different sets of Rings seem to have such different effects on their bearers. The show connects this to their making (rather than to the species of the bearer) which is probably an improvement, and Sauron pouring his blood into the Nine provides a creepily effective explanation for the extreme transformation of the Ringwraiths who eventually wear them.

Celebrimbor ends up back in horror-territory when he has to remove his own thumb to escape, which is a strange sort of nod to Frodo’s eventual loss of a finger to the One Ring. But at least we finally see Sauron slightly on the back foot, as he “deceives even himself,” which offers some slight hope to a pretty hopeless episode.

The action of the battle is well-written and rendered. Damming the river as a battle tactic is rather fun, a neat inversion of the real-life Dambusters mission carried out by the British RAF in World War II, as well as a sinister echo of Elrond (in the books) or Arwen (in the movies) raising the river to sweep away the Ringwraiths in The Fellowship of the Ring. Like season 1’s “Udûn,” this episode cuts between action at the battle and quieter moments featuring other characters. But the inter-cutting is done more effectively here than it was previously, because all of the quieter moments are directly related to the battle, and each ramps up the tension even more.

No episode is perfect, and there are moments here that give us pause. For Tolkien fans, top of that list is Elrond (Robert Aramayo) snogging Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who is his mother-in-law. Ick. We will choose to assume that this was a clever ruse to enable him to sneak her a tool to help her escape, and leave it be at that. (The show has not made any reference to Galadriel’s daughter Celebrían yet, and Galadriel thinks her husband Celeborn is dead. But we know he is not, and even if the series has moved Celebrían’s birth to a later date, in order for Arwen and her brothers to exist, Celebrían and Elrond have to get married, which will make this moment retrospectively awkward).

Elrond and Galadriel also continue to make somewhat dubious military decisions, particularly when Elrond stops a military charge upon seeing Galadriel in a cage. This moment reduces Galadriel to damsel in distress and makes us seriously question Elrond’s skills as a military commander. Elrond’s story is salvaged, though, by the cleverly developed story between him and Durin (Owain Arthur). We’ve missed seeing these two old friends together this season and it was a joy to see them share the screen again. That joy turns to epic tragedy when we see Durin faced with an impossible choice, and Elrond left abandoned on the battlefield, repeating almost like a prayer, “Durin will come. Durin will come.”

It is a moment of utter heartbreak, the exact inverse of Tolkien’s favorite trope in a battle scene (giant Eagles or the Rohirrim coming to the rescue when all seems lost). The way it is written and filmed almost exactly like the climactic entrance of Gandalf and Éomer at sunrise during the Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers only makes the appearance of a single messenger and the news that Durin is not coming all the more painful, topped off by a great performance from Robert Aramayo, Elrond’s pain and confusion written all over his face.