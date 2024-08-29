The Rings of Power: What Sauron’s Annatar Change Means for the Rest of Season 2

In a stunning scene clearly meant to evoke Biblical tales of angels coming down to Earth, Sauron transforms before a mesmerized Celebrimbor’s very eyes, changing into a new, more Elven-like form: Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, an emissary sent down by the Valar (i.e. gods) to ask for the Elven smith’s help in healing Middle-earth. Longtime J.R.R. Tolkien readers of course know what’s meant to happen next, but we caught up with actors Charlie Vickers and Charles Edwards as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay to get their insights on how Annatar changes everything in season 2 and sets up the arrival of more Rings of Power…

Annatar Is a Very Different Side of Sauron

Although Vickers didn’t originally know he’d been cast as Sauron—until episode 3 of the first season he thought he was just playing some guy named Halbrand—once he knew he was actually the Lord of the Rings, the actor began planning for the day Sauron would transform into what Tolkien described as the sorcerer’s “fair form.”

“I knew this was coming at some point and I knew exactly what I wanted to do,” Vickers says. “While it was a challenge, I had a lot of ideas before we even began, which was quite different from Halbrand—I was kind of making that up as I went along. But there were a lot of things that I wanted to try with the Sauron of this season.”

Despite the fact that Tolkien established Sauron’s Annatar form as playing a major role in the forging of the Rings of Power, he didn’t write extensively about this part of Middle-earth history, as is the case with most of the events of the Second Age. But what we do know from The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales is that Annatar was the form Sauron took to trick Celebrimbor and the Elves of Eregion to create the seven rings for the Dwarves and the nine for Men. It should come as no surprise, then, that Sauron’s main focus in season 2 is to use Annatar to get inside the Elven smith’s head in order to make the rest of the rings he needs.

“Everything he does now—the way he looks, talks, walks—everything is now for Celebrimbor,” Vickers says of Annatar’s manipulations. “What would this great Elven smith respond to? What would make him trust him? He has to present as someone really knowledgeable and really wise to get this person to be like, ‘Okay, well, I’ll do this with you.’”

Annatar is, of course, meant to be quite different from Halbrand, not only physically but in the way the character acts—the way he carries himself, his mannerisms, how he reacts to things. Essentially, Vickers had to play a completely different character in season 2 while also remaining Sauron.