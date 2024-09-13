The Rings of Power Season 2’s Biggest Death Yet Helps Explain Tolkien Lore We Know Little About

With Sauron’s grand transition into Annatar back in Eregion, the happenings over in Númenor have taken somewhat of a backseat in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After all, those new rings are pretty shiny, and Sauron will need them all before turning his attention to the island kingdom of Númenor. However, between all the secret treachery at Celebrimbor’s forge, The Rings of Power season 2, episode 5 also featured a tragic death that may be a way for the show to connect events in Númenor to a future king from Tolkien’s Third Age lore.

In one of The Rings of Power’s more effective moments, chaos erupts at Númenor’s oldest temple after Al-Pharazon’s son, Kemen, kicks out the locals so they can make room for another aqueduct. The problem: Elendil and Valandil are also there, and neither takes too kindly to Kemen’s request. It comes to blows, but Elendil orders Valandil to spare Kemen’s life. Valandil does, only for Kemen to forsake honor and stab him in the back. Brutal? Absolutely. Valandil is left to die in Elendil’s arms as Kemen walks off to undoubtedly commit more treachery in his father’s name.

The Rings of Power, for all its faults, managed to deliver a tragic and somewhat shocking death scene. Previously, Valandil played a rather minimal role in the series, primarily acting as a side character for Isildur and Eärien to bounce off of. But as Isildur’s closest friend, news of the death is sure to devastate him, could it also inspire the name of his future son? After all, in J.R.R. Tolkien’s storied lore, the only Valandil, at least of royal importance, is Isildur’s youngest son.

Valandil Is a King in Tolkien’s Lore

As we know from Tolkien’s extensive writings about the history of Middle-earth, Isildur had four children with a wife Tolkien never actually got around to naming, one of which he called Valandil. Just a child during the War of the Last Alliance, Valandil stayed with his mother in the safety of Rivendell while his father was out fighting. If you’ve never read the books, Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring adaptation quickly sums up this war, which concluded with Isildur cutting the One Ring from Sauron’s finger. What the movie doesn’t cover is Isildur’s (mostly) secret stint with the Ring. There was no big standoff over the fires of Mount Doom. Instead, Elrond and Círdan encouraged Isildur to destroy the Ring. He, of course, refused and returned to ruling Arnor and Gondor.