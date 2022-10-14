Lord of the Rings: What Is an Istar?

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

In The Rings of Power season finale, the young Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are reunited. She and her Harfoot clan arrive in the Greenwood just in time to save him from the three evil mystics who believe the Stranger is Sauron. The sisters help him regain some memories and his ability to speak before realizing much too late that the Stranger is not their Dark Lord at all, but rather “the other, the Istar.”

The Stranger translates Istar as “the wise one” or “wizard,” and that is essentially what an Istar is. Istari are Maiar spirits sent to Middle-earth to aid the denizens of Middle-earth in the fight against Sauron. However, there are rules to what they can and can’t do. They are not allowed to challenge Sauron directly nor can they use their powers to rule over Middle-earth. Instead, they can only use their abilities and intelligence to help the other races unite and defeat Sauron on their own.

Five Istari were sent to Middle-earth. Saruman the White arrived first, is the leader of the Istari, and head of the White Council that opposed Sauron until he eventually betrays his fellow wizards and Middle-earth by aligning with the Dark Lord. Gandalf the Grey, whom many Lord of the Rings fans know and love from J.R.R. Tolkien‘s books as well as Peter Jackson’s film trilogies, is the only Istar to also become a ringbearer, and eventually becomes the leader of the Istari after uncovering Saruman’s betrayal. Radagast the Brown protects nature and generally tries to avoid conflict. Alatar and Pallando, the Blue Wizards, traveled far east to the land of Rhûn with Saruman to try and influence the people to fight against Sauron, but not much is known of their fate after Saruman returned west without them.