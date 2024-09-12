Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5 Review

Tensions are starting to boil over in Númenor, and we are finally seeing Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) in all his wicked glory. Pharazôn’s manipulation of his son Kemen (Leon Wadham) is just so utterly nasty, using the memory of his late mother and the worst kind of negging to drive the young man further down a violent and vicious path. Things get even nastier when Kemen inevitably betrays Elendil (Lloyd Owen), murders Valandil (Alex Tarrant), and has Elendil thrown in prison. There’s a horrible inevitability to the scene as it plays out, and it develops the politicking and power plays in Númenor more effectively than any other episode to date. Tolkien had very clear views on the inherent sinfulness of Men (i.e. humans), believing that they would become bored with anything good that lasted, and the decline of Númenor reflects that rather well.

Most evil of all, of course, is Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) manipulation of Celebrimbor. Charles Edwards’ performance as Celebrimbor is a brilliant depiction of a man (or Elf) slowly crumbling under the pressure of a master manipulator and bully. At the beginning of the episode, he is fairly cheerful, but that is almost immediately undercut by Sauron/Annatar, and we see him slowly give in, not so much to temptation as to pressure from above—anyone who has had to work under a toxic manager will certainly sympathize!

One of the aspects of this story that makes it work well is that Celebrimbor is certainly not stupid. Tolkien’s Sauron is not called “the Deceiver” for nothing, and he is not just simple evil, but very, very clever evil—and that makes him so much more dangerous. He has already got Celebrimbor on his side by pretending to be sent by the Valar (the spirits that shaped the world), but Celebrimbor is wise enough to be suspicious, despite the light show Sauron put on when he changed his form earlier in the season.

Celebrimbor has Sauron bang to rights when he observes that Annatar plays games with others, sowing seeds in others’ minds and pretending it was their own idea afterwards. He believes Durin when he describes the damage the Seven Rings are doing, he sees the danger in Annatar’s plan to forge Nine Rings for Men, but still he cannot quite pull himself away. That is partly because he still believes Annatar is a messenger from the Valar, and partly sheer pride in the work of his craftspeople. He gives in to the intellectual challenge of forging these new rings. That is the one time he falls to temptation, helping to forge the Nine Rings largely because Annatar is going to do it anyway and he cannot watch everyone else do it in a less effective way. We can see at every step how Celebrimbor senses danger and tries to pull back, but Sauron is clever enough to make sure that he cannot quite do it, and it is fascinating to watch.

Sauron/Annatar is in a thoroughly bad mood this week, and has quite drastically changed his persona with Celebrimbor. Gone is Halbrand’s cheerful, warm, friendly appearance. Annatar is almost completely cold, and Charlie Vickers is playing him as almost an entirely different character. Both have Sauron’s iciness, imperiousness, and total lack of feeling, but Halbrand mostly hid those qualities, whereas Annatar wears them proudly. His manipulation of Celebrimbor is not based on winning his trust, so much as simply gaslighting him and bringing him down emotionally whenever possible, down to small things like criticizing his speech-making and claiming, “You do not always listen once you have an idea set in your head.”

The only part of Halbrand that seems to be left in Sauron is that he still seems to have a bit of a thing for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Vickers cleverly shifts his performance ever so slightly when talking about Galadriel; when talking to Mirdania (Amelia Kenworthy), he seems to be smooth-talking and manipulating her in the same way as everyone else. But when talking about Galadriel, an edge of sincerity creeps into his voice, though it is a change Mirdania is completely oblivious to.