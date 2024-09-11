The Rings of Power Season 2 Viewership Numbers Are Either Great or Worrying

With 40 million global viewers and counting, thank you to the fans for making The Rings of Power the #1 @primevideo show in the world. pic.twitter.com/LNEuBVqxyp — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@TheRingsofPower) September 10, 2024

In a memo to her team, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said that “We’ve also observed that tens of millions of viewers have watched S1 since early August. We’ve seen an impressive amount of our Rings of Power customers coming from outside of the U.S., which is a testament to the show’s resonance with global audiences and the remarkable growth of Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Of course Amazon isn’t going to admit that this streaming series, which could potentially cost $1 billion to make over the course of the series’ planned five-season run, isn’t doing as well as anticipated. But at the same time, if Amazon’s numbers are accurate, then it doesn’t seem like The Rings of Power is doing as catastrophically poorly as viewers have been led to believe.

Idk why people are acting like this is a bad thing or some kind of w for the haters when these numbers are WAY ahead of projection & outdo season 1’s by miles, not to mention it’s been number 1 on prime in like every country since s2 started airing and even outdid the Boys https://t.co/l6PZLgjEfp — emily 💍 celebrían’s defense attorney (@moonlarking) September 10, 2024

And then there’s the bigger question of “does this even matter?” To certain members of the Lord of the Rings fanbase, this data could constitute a huge win. To them, it means that the show is failing because of its diverse casting or whatever other thing they’ve decided to be mad about this week. To other fans, these numbers are inconsequential. They’re going to watch the show for as long as they want to, whether other people are tuning in or not, just because they want to spend more time with these characters in this world.

The viewership argument around The Rings of Power season 2 is a mess, and it doesn’t seem like most fans or casual viewers truly care about it. People who don’t watch TV for a living or aren’t chronically online are going to watch things when they want to and have time to, which streaming services (and the industry as a whole) need to realize isn’t always going to be in the first 24 hours after something is released. Like many other Rings of Power fans, I just want to watch my orc fights and Hot Sauron in peace, and not care whether or not millions of other people are watching the same thing that I am.

Without any kind of uniformity in how streaming views are counted, these numbers don’t really have any meaningful value in the grand scheme of things. It’s almost pointless to compare how shows across streaming services are doing because they don’t all count viewership the same, nor do many of them make their numbers public. We have to rely on third parties to aggregate that data, which leaves even more room for discrepancies as numbers get thrown around.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 fought for more transparency with this type of data from streaming services, advocating for more equitable residual payouts and for creatives to have a better idea of how their projects were actually performing. The guilds were successful in only getting studios to agree to share their data with the creatives. Any data shared with the guilds is subject to a confidentiality agreement, which still leaves the majority of control over this data in the hands of the streaming services themselves.