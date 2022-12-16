Lord of the Rings: Arwen Should Have Stayed at Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers

Books, Movies, and the Process of Adaptation

Books and movies are different forms of media, and they have different requirements. It is impossible to simply take a book and put it on screen; you have to adapt it. This requires making certain choices, and where every reader might visualize something in a slightly different way, you have to choose a visual interpretation and stick to it. And you have to change things, because sometimes, what works in a novel simply doesn’t work in an audio-visual medium.

Some adaptations are closer to the books they are based on than others. TV series are often able to be very close to the book because their extended running time allows the inclusion of more subplots and more detail from a novel. And it is certainly possible to change too much in an adaptation, to the point that the result bears little resemblance to the source material—the BBC’s 2021 series The Watch, which was inspired by Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels but bore very little resemblance to its source material, is a good example of something that isn’t so much an adaptation as an entirely new story with some similar character names.

However, in general, the process of adaptation will involve making some changes to the plot and characterization of the source book while often ensuring the film still represents the spirit of the book. This is something fantasy readers have become more used to in recent years, partly thanks to the popularity of adaptations of George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman’s works. Changes made to the early seasons of Game of Thrones and to season 1 of House of the Dragon have often been praised as improvements on the source material, as have some of the changes to Netflix’s The Sandman.

Both authors have experience in screenwriting as well as books, and both are usually involved in productions based on their works, explaining to fans that they support some of the changes being made and that certain choices work better on screen than others. Some changes have also been made because they wrote the original books in the 1990s, and attitudes have shifted in the years since.

But it was still the late 1990s when Jackson and company were scripting their Lord of the Rings adaptation, and at the time there was a lot of concern around the idea of making changes to Tolkien’s beloved book. It is also fair to say that there are a particularly large number of Tolkien fans who dislike any changes at all being made to Tolkien’s books, perhaps because Tolkien’s son and literary executor Christopher Tolkien felt that way (and did not like Jackson’s films).

If you listen to the director’s and writers’ commentary track on The Two Towers Extended Edition DVD, the three writers talk constantly and defensively about every change they made to the book and why they made it. It’s clear that deviating from Tolkien’s text was a huge concern for everyone involved. And of course, Tolkien himself (who was perfectly willing to change an entire chapter of The Hobbit to better fit The Lord of the Rings and changed his mind about his own plots on a regular basis) was sadly not around to discuss their choices.