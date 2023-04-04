Would J.R.R. Tolkien Have Wanted a Lord of the Rings Movie and TV Universe?

Tolkien wrote later that Ackerman had shown him some “astonishingly good pictures (Rackham rather than Disney)” of a proposed animated film. (Arthur Rackham was an English artist famous for his illustrations of fairies and fairy tales.) Tolkien had more issues with the proposed synopsis, including an objection to Lothlórien being depicted as a “fairy castle” and the fact that “people gallop about on Eagles at the least provocation,” but overall, he was not against the concept. He thought “an abridgement [of the story] by selection with some good picture-work would be pleasant… I am quite prepared to play ball, if they are open to advice.” He and his publisher Stanley Unwin had agreed on a policy of “Art or Cash. Either very profitable terms indeed; or absolute author’s veto on objectionable features or alterations.” Not on any alteration whatsoever – but just on alterations that Tolkien felt did not represent the spirit of his work.

Once he received the screenplay, Tolkien was disappointed by his impression that the writer had “skimmed through the L. R. at a great pace” and based his screenplay on “partly confused memories” without referring back to the original. Tolkien noted that Boromir had been misspelled as Borimor and that Radagast had become, inexplicably, an Eagle. He felt that the writer, Morton Grady Zimmerman, had shown a “complete lack of respect” for the book because the screenplay seemed “willfully wrong without discernible technical reasons.” Tolkien fans are absolutely correct that the author would not have liked any adaptation that did not appear to respect his works. But we can also see that Tolkien did not object to changes that were made for “technical” reasons — such as cutting down certain events in the story — to adapt the book for a new medium, as long as they were done with respect.

In 1958, Tolkien wrote a detailed letter on the Zimmerman script, listing his numerous complaints. In fact, he objected to several changes that eventually showed up in the Peter Jackson movies, which may be why Christopher Tolkien disliked them so much. Tolkien did not want Aragorn to “whip out a sword” in Bree because he was carrying the Sword That Was Broken, he insisted that the Black Riders should not scream but approach silently, there was no fight at Weathertop, and he did not see why the timescale of the story needed to be compressed. We will never know whether Peter Jackson could have done a better job than Forrest Ackerman did of explaining why he felt that these changes were, indeed, technical necessities.

But Tolkien wasn’t opposed to all changes. As an alternative to having the Eagles appear and carry the Fellowship to the Misty Mountains, he suggested cutting the snowstorm and Warg attack all together. He even suggested cutting what we usually call the Battle of Helm’s Deep – which Tolkien pointed out is actually “the defense of the Hornburg,” because Helm’s Deep is technically the ravine behind it. It was more important to him to keep the Ents’ story if they could not fit everything in, and the climactic Battle of the Pelennor Fields “would gain by having no competitor.”

What really mattered to Tolkien were the ethics of the story. He did not approve of the cutting of the temptation of Galadriel, noting that “practically everything having moral import has vanished from the synopsis.” He also said he would resent changes to the characters “even more than the spoiling of plot and scenery.” Whether any individual screen representation made after Tolkien’s death changes the morals or characterization too much is a matter of opinion, but we can at least see that those were the aspects he cared about the most.

Tolkien was writing about an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings specifically. Although the legal rights both Amazon and Warner Bros Discovery currently hold are both for adaptations of The Lord of the Rings material (on television for Amazon, on film for WBD), neither studio is currently producing a new dramatization of the actual trilogy. Instead, they are taking the bare bones of a history from the Appendices and creating essentially new stories based on them. Embracer Group, the Swedish media holding company which owns the worldwide film rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, has also alluded to potential movie spinoffs following different characters from the books, namedropping Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, and Eowyn specifically.