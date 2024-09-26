The Rings of Power: The Siege of Eregion Is the Series’ Biggest (and Bloodiest) Battle Yet 

“I always try to tell a story, whatever I do. And there is a lot of performance and a lot of storytelling in action. So, I focused on that,” Brandstrom says. “[Because] it’s not only about the fighting on the battlefield, you also need to try to do as much as you can to explain not only who is standing where, but what’s at stake, and what they’re trying to accomplish.”

But while this focus gave Brandstrom a “roadmap” to follow, the actual filming process was more than a bit challenging: “The scope never felt too big, because you really can prepare for anything,” she laughs when asked about the sheer size of the onscreen battle she was tasked with bringing to life. “But it was tough.”

During the battle, Adar’s decision to dam the river that protects Eregion from attack is a turning point in the orcs’ assault, allowing them much easier access to batter the city’s walls. But it required the series’ cast and crew to work in some…let’s just call them occasionally difficult conditions.

“It was [filmed in] a riverbed that was actually drained, and we had to do the fights on the riverbed. That meant we needed a lot of mud. The problem is, not only did we put in a lot of mud, but it was also raining all the time. Which made even more mud,” Brandstrom says. “So even just walking around, let alone running, the actors would get stuck in it. I fell half into a hole and someone had to come carry me out. It was everywhere, this mud. It was up to our knees! And it was raining, raining, raining, constantly. Plus we were up all night, and it was like that for a whole month.”

Since Elrond is one of the primary focal characters throughout the battle, Aramayo had to deal with some of the most difficult stretches of filming.

“It was a really, really challenging period,” Aramayo says. “It took forever. There was so much fighting that had to change regularly. There was a writer’s strike. So many night shoots. So much mud. At the beginning of the battle, you’re in all this clean and shining armor and you think, ‘Wow, God, this actually looks kind of cool.’ But by the end of it, I’d just be trudging back to the tent at four in the morning, literally dripping, soaking wet, and covered head to foot in mud and rubbish. So for me, the transformation of Elrond, and what he goes through during the battle, it was definitely linked with what I was going through [on set].”