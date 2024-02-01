Mr. and Mrs. Smith Review: Better Than Brangelina’s

The series leans into the comedic awkwardness of two young rookie spies being married and tied to each other, akin to a romantic sitcom but with a studio action flick leveled budget. The eight episodes take great advantage of its pacing in fleshing out Jane and John’s backgrounds while developing their budding relationship without losing focus of the gravitas of their occupation. As each episode furthers into the minutiae of John and Jane’s connection, you are more enticed to their relationship surviving the hurdles set upon them, whether it be nosy neighbors or marriage counseling.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith‘s talented female writing staff supply a delicate rom-com ballet, knowing when to play the character cards between the Smiths first and gradually easing into the comedic silliness with the missions they face. The humor is mined from the missions and the zany side characters that are usually meant as juxtaposition or influence the phase their relationship hits––an element heavily influenced by the structure of Liman’s original and advances on.

With each episodic spy plot comes a welcoming guest star ––including John Turturro, Wagner Moura, Parker Posey, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, and Michaela Coel, to name a few –– who brings their charismatic devotion to their assigned roles.

Watching Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the same week as Matthew Vaughn’s feature spy comedy Argylle was dizzying because this has a better sense of scope with its spy elements than that. Whereas Argylle flaunts its blue screen prominence, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is more invested as romantic spy product, primarily due to shooting their espionage on location. Put two images from either project on a screen in front of a kid as an inkblot test and ask them which is a show and which is a movie, and they’ll pick it wrong.

The couple leaves the confines of NYC, and thanks to the direction of a talented group of people, including Atlanta’s Hiro Murai and Amy Siemetz, people who know how to find the grounded atmosphere of their urbanized areas and bridge it with well-executed absurdism, they give the spy angle a scope as grand as the emotional affair between the Smiths.

As a New York native critic, one of my favorite things about shows shot in NY is how often they try to interconnect the suburbs with the city. One second, they’ll shoot in a classy location like Long Island or the outskirts of Queens, then the next moment, as the Smiths are running to a street corner, they’re suddenly in Manhattan.