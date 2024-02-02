The 1996 Mr. and Mrs. Smith is the Nexus of TV History

In a strange way, the 1996 Mr. and Mrs. Smith feels like a nexus point in TV history where countless major players either got their start or merely passed through. So why then, have many of us likely not heard of it until now? There are a couple potential reasons for that. For starters, as mentioned previously, the show is pretty bad. Though it gets better after the pilot, it never makes good enough use of its premise to be worthy of its viewers’ time.

Bakula and Bello have great chemistry and are allowed to be overtly horny in a way you rarely see on network TV these days, but the plots constructed around them aren’t particularly compelling. The Smiths’ organization, “The Factory,” is a mere private security firm and not a globe-spanning espionage agency like something out of James Bond or even Archer. Perhaps audiences had had their fill of Cold War intrigue six years after the Soviet Bloc collapsed, but secret agents are very clearly more exciting than corporate investigators. The show is also set in Seattle as opposed to New York or D.C., which feels like the show attempting to call its shot on predicting the city of the 21st century. The mere fact that the pilot makes a “the grunge thing is dead” joke should probably have been a giveaway that they chose poorly.

Secondly (and this one is important), the 1996 Mr. and Mrs. Smith actually has nothing to do with the 2005 Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Despite featuring the same name and a passingly familiar premise, Simon Kinberg’s script for the 2005 Mr. and Mrs. Smith was written on spec and is classified as an original screenplay. Kinberg told The Omaha World-Herald that the idea came from hearing about two friends in marriage counseling, saying, “The way they were talking about it sounded kind of aggressive and mercenary. And I just thought it would make an interesting template for a relationship inside of an action film.”

The cynical interpretation of this Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV show and movie kismet is that Kinberg somehow “stole” the idea but that doesn’t seem likely. It may sound impossible now but back in the late ’90s and early 2000s it was actually technically possible to be unaware of something’s existence. Before the internet began cataloging everything, a show like Mr. and Mrs. Smith could air for nine poorly-rated episodes and then go away seemingly forever. Additionally, if there was any money to be made in Warner Bros. Television seeking a “Based on the TV series” credit from 20th Century Fox then they certainly would have pursued it.

In reality, the existence of the 1996 Mr. and Mrs. Smith just proves how valuable and timeless the concept of spies in love remains. Trying to balance a professional life based on secrecy and a personal life based in trust speaks to the impossible dynamics that people often feel in their own home and work lives. If you count FX’s The Americans (and you should), pop culture is due for a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-esque story every eight to 11 years or so. See you all again in 2033!

All eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith are available to stream on Prime Video now.