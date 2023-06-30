Silo Season 1 Ending Explained: What’s Outside the Silo?

This unraveled more mysteries, including the fact that Allison and George uncovered something massive. One of the other laws that Judicial enforces within the silo is that no one should ever come into possession of a “relic” – anything that is a piece of the pre-silo history of humanity. This could be something as innocuous as a wrist watch or a Pez-dispenser, or something worth killing over.

George tells Allison that he’s come across a disc drive which could contain anything in terms of forbidden information, perhaps even holding a sacred truth about the history of the silo. When the two uncover a video on the drive that shows a lush and liveable surface world, it has them questioning why the silo exists at all, and why the politicians of the silo would keep it a secret. It was such a massive mystery in fact, that Holston, much like his wife, volunteered to “go outside”, or what the people of the Silo call “cleaning” to get to the bottom of things, a choice that undoubtedly meant both their deaths in the toxic wasteland outside.

While he may not have solved George’s death, one thing Holston was permitted to do before he went out to clean was name his successor, a right every former sheriff is allowed. To everyone’s surprise, he names Juliette, a woman with no previous experience within law. Juliette reluctantly accepts the position as there is a drive within her to get to the truth of everything. She had a traumatic experience with the government coming after her mother when Juliette was still a child, and this sparked a need to always get to the truth of the matter. She seemingly created that same spark in the emotionally dead Holston as well, while they were investigating what George and Allison were up to. Before his death on the outside, Holston left several clues about the truths he had discovered, and while she originally accepts in order to solve George’s murder, Juliette, like George, Allison and Holston before her gets more than she bargained for.

Juliette, with the guidance of all of these clues discovers that the Silo is being manipulated by the newly appointed Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), once the head of IT, but now a man who runs the entire silo. Holland came into power after the mysterious murder of the former mayor (Geraldine James). Coupled with his pitbull from Judicial, Robert Sims (Common), Holland is seemingly hiding massive secrets from the public, including controlled breeding to help quell rebellious families and of course, the contents of the drive.

As Juliette unravels more and more, Holland and Sims even frame her, saying she asked to go outside to eliminate the rebel rouser, and ensure the truth of the silo, whatever that may be, is not revealed. Before she is sent to clean, Juliette is permitted to see the unedited footage of George’s death, and sadly, it was, in fact, suicide. George did so to seemingly protect Juliette, and possibly escape an even worse fate.

What Does Juliette See Outside the Silo?

With the drive destroyed, and George’s death resolved, there is sadly nothing left but for Juliette to accept her fate and head outside. Yet she was able to ask one more favor of her brethren in the lower levels of the silo. These men and women are the lifeblood of the entire civilization, and know how things work, and so Juliette has a theory about the heat tape Judicial uses when sealing someone in their hazmat suit before sending them outside.