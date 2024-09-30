Industry Season 3 Began As Silicon Valley and Ended As Downton Abbey

U.K. fans had to wait an additional two months for the second season of Industry to premiere on BBC iPlayer in 2022 and now have to endure a similar delay in 2024 to see the entirety of season (sorry, series) three. You can see this shifting dynamic play out here at Den of Geek. Louisa wrote our season 1 breakdown of the show and I’ve since begun to contribute as it becomes a more distinctly American entity. Onscreen, the show started to incorporate more American characters as well, with American Harper Stern (Myha’la) entering into partnerships with fellow yankees Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) in season 2 and Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg) in season 3.

With the just-concluded season 3, however, Industry found an ingenious way to incorporate the meta-narrative about its shifting national identities and in the process crafted its best season yet.

Industry season 3 begins on a distinctly American note. Our friends at Pierpoint & Co are going all in on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and have found the perfect company to bring to the market: renewable energy firm Lumi, owned and operated by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington). As if the “Sir” honorific wasn’t a dead giveaway, Henry is unmistakably a member of the British aristocracy. He counts politicians and business magnates as peers, and the creation of Lumi was only possible thanks to the financial largesse of his uncle Viscount Norton (Andrew Havill) and godfather Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay).

Still, Henry does everything he can to remove the stench of old money from his fresh new enterprise. Lumi looks like something straight out of The Social Network, or more accurately: Silicon Valley. Suits and ties are outlawed in the company’s sterile, yet posh headquarters. Desk space is limited but there are plenty of pillows. Henry himself insists upon wearing a Lumi T-shirt with lime green sleeves to every business meeting.

Despite being a British company with an intensely British CEO, Lumi couldn’t possibly be more American-coded if it tried. It’s a classic Northern California tech start-up that just happened to be hatched in a mansion rather than a Cupertino garage. Of course, it’s also a fraud. Lumi’s numbers are bad and the market realizes it almost immediately after Pierpoint launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Within hours, Lumi is toast and Parliamentary inquiries are called to investigate Pierpoint and Muck’s defrauding of British consumers.

The quick rise and fall of Lumi serves as a fascinating fake out for the first half of Industry season 3. It’s almost as if the show is acknowledging, then rejecting its own burgeoning perception as an American-branded enterprise. That’s because, following the implosion of Lumi, Henry quickly drops the “visionary young tech CEO” act and returns to the comfort of that old British money. Industry follows him on his way.