Arcane Season 2: Janna, the Black Rose, and League of Legends Mysteries Explained
This article contains Arcane season 2 spoilers.
Fans of Arcane who have never played League of Legends are legion, but that doesn’t mean viewers don’t like a little lore in the wake of the massive three-episode chapters the show doles out. This first triptych of season 2 packed a heck of a wallop, and after waiting years for the return of the award-winning animated series, the audience is hungry for every little morsel.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at what insight the game lore has to offer and examine some of the wise divergences the show has taken to add richness to the story. If you’re glad, for example, that Jayce has more layers in Arcane than his arrogant blowhard analogue in League of Legends, then this article is for you.
What is the Kiramman Key?
Upon the death of her mother, Caitlyn receives a key that unlocks much of the family’s secret history, including a long forgotten effort to help the Undercity by installing a ventilation system to combat the noxious fumes known as “the Grey.” Rather than embracing the Kiramman legacy of helping the less fortunate citizens of Piltover, Caitlyn exploits this knowledge in pursuit of Jinx, an ethically questionable strategy to say the least.
In League of Legends lore, Caitlyn was definitely motivated by the misfortune of her parents, but never would the game character have dreamed of taking up the mantle of leadership her mother left behind. However, there’s no denying that Arcane has built brilliantly upon the unlikely team-up of Caitlyn and Vi in the game lore, and their tragic parting of ways at the end of this chapter sets the character on a new path that League of Legends never explored.
Who is Janna?
“Don’t you remember the Janna bedtime stories Vander used to tell us?” Jinx asks before confronting her sister and Caitlyn in the climactic battle scene. She speaks of trapped miners being rescued by “some wispy wind woman,” and a goddess-like figure is depicted on the chamber walls. This is Janna, a spirit that acts as a protector of Zaun in League of Legends.
Arcane is definitely evolving from its more steampunk origins to more of a fantasy environment with the “wild runes” entering the picture, so Janna would be quite at home in the new order of things, but this is likely more of a one-time nod to a cultural aspect of the game that provided a nuanced backdrop to the fight that ensued at the conclusion of chapter 1. Just a nice Easter egg!
What Is the Black Rose?
Looking up the lore of the Black Rose on LoL wikis could put Arcane viewers deep into spoiler territory, but it may already be apparent that this secret organization is a cabal within Noxian aristocracy that is now making its appearance in Piltover to exercise influence over Ambessa’s plans. The supernatural nature of the shadowy group differs in the game, having more of a vampire vibe, but the blood red manifestations in the Netflix series are definitely in the spirit of the group’s history in League of Legends.
What’s Up with Viktor?
Viktor’s been on his own path in Arcane from the very start, building on the schoolmate relationship that he and Jayce have in League of Legends lore, but interestingly, the divergent path he has taken also seems to be leading him back to one of his primary motivations in the game: using technology to remove unnecessary suffering.
In the game’s backstory, Viktor is a technology wizard, but he has much more agency in his destiny than his Arcane counterpart. Game Viktor augments his own body with steel and science and seeks to do the same for others, whereas in the series, he is augmented by the modified hexcore, and his power to help others is more magical than cybernetic. However, his estrangement from Jayce and ensuing crusade are very much in line with his game character’s storyline.
Other game-inspired content is waiting in the wings as well. Each Arcane episode so far has given us glimpses of Singe’s awakening of Warwick, and other League of Legends characters are rumored to be making appearance in future season 2 chapters. However, the Netflix series continues to take its own direction. Ekko and Heimerdinger, for example, are forging a path far removed from their game counterparts, and the whole “wild rune” story is unique to the Netflix series.
But that’s the beauty of Arcane as a video game adaptation. It’s able to pick the juiciest aspects of the League of Legends world-building and use them to its advantage, allowing the show to feel deeply rooted. Yet it somehow neither alienates players of the game nor loses those unfamiliar with the source material. Viewers need not know any of the existing lore to enjoy the series, but it’s there for anyone wanting to dig deeper and add to their appreciation of the story.
