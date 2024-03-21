3 Body Problem Review: Hard Sci-Fi That Could Have Gone Even Harder

With 3 Body Problem, Benioff, Weiss, and co-creator Alexander Woo face down the prospect of an “unadaptable” book once again. First published in China in 2008, Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem (no, we don’t know why Netflix opted for the numeral “3” over the word “Three”) is the first installment in a science fiction trilogy known as Remembrance of Earth’s Past but more commonly referred to as “The Three-Body Problem series.”

Cixin Liu’s books aren’t as big as Martin’s tomes – both in terms of page count and depth – but their focus is on a literal universal level. The Three-Body Problem is about humanity making first contact with alien life and all of the complicated science and politics that go along with that. The trilogy can safely be considered “hard sci-fi,” a nebulous term often deployed to refer to stories that revel in the scientific processes of sci-fi as much as they do the fiction.

It’s the kind of thing that would be a nightmare to adapt for television. And yet, it’s now been adapted twice, first as the 2023 Chinese series Three-Body and now as Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. We can’t speak to the former’s approach to the material, but when it comes to the latter, the “hard sci-fi” works surprisingly well. Unfortunately the show doesn’t appear to realize it until late in its run.

Benioff, Weiss, Woo, and company seemingly lose their nerve when it comes to translating the wonky bits of Cixin Liu’s book and don’t trust the audience to immediately vibe with all of the heady mathematics. Jettisoning the novel’s one major Chinese scientist character in favor of five Western physicists known as the “Oxford Five,” 3 Body Problem initially opts for more human drama rather than scientific exploration. That change gets the eight-episode series off to a frustratingly slow start that it almost never recovers from.

3 Body Problem does begin in thrilling, enigmatic style with a flashback to the Chinese Cultural Revolution. During a struggle session at Beijing’s Tsinghua University in 1966, teenager Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng) is forced to confront the triumph of ideology over rationality as her peers rail against the anti-Communist evils of education. The series then comes back to the present day of London in 2024 where our five Oxford eggheads: Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo), Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), Jack Rooney (John Bradley), and Will Downing (Alex Sharp), all seek to figure out why science is suddenly “broken.” Every particle accelerator on the planet is producing results that conflict with the known laws of physics.

To make matters worse, prominent scientists are dying all over the world with investigator Da Shi (Benedict Wong) and his mysterious boss Wade (Liam Cunningham) leading the charge to get to get some answers. Ye Wenjie’s storyline in the past eventually intersects with the Oxford Five and company in the present and 3 Body Problem reveals itself to be about the most regrettable text message ever sent. There’s also a weird VR game and some visual hallucinations thrown in there for good measure.