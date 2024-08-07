Interview with the Vampire: Delainey Hayles Addresses Claudia’s Season 3 Involvement

It was a welcome reunion for Hayles and her cast, including Assad Zaman, who plays Armand, and showrunner Rolin Jones. The last time fans saw Claudia, she was burned to ashes after she, Louis (Jacob Anderson), and her companion Madeleine (Roxane Duran) were put on trial by the Paris coven for the murder of Lestat (he’s not dead.) “I’m having so much fun, and it’s really nice to see them again because I haven’t seen them in a very long time,” Hayles says.

“Yeah, I’m trying to claw my way into season three,” she adds, although Jones then interjects that “she doesn’t need to claw.” Hardcore Vampire Chronicles fans will know (spoiler for non-book readers) that Claudia does make a brief comeback in one of the novels, Merrick, as a ghost. Given how much the series has changed from the novels, is it possible we could get a version of this in season three? Or will we see more of Claudia from Lestat’s perspective as they adapt his story, The Vampire Lestat? Stay tuned.

Season three will be a major change for Armand too, as the finale left him dumped by Louis after his lies caught up with him. He also fathered his first fledgling, journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), but much to the disappointment of Devil’s Minion fans everywhere, it happened offscreen. Zaman jokes that he and Bogosian had “decided to play the scene just so that he could get into character in the next scene” and that “it was hot and steamy but room to get hotter and steamier, is all I can say.” Prepare yourselves, shippers!

For many viewers, it’s the chemistry between Lestat and Louis that makes the show. A far cry from the subtextual glances of the pair in the 1994 movie, IWTV has Reid and Anderson in the full throes of passion, fury, and angst. When asked how he and his co-star built that chemistry, Reid was eager to share the glory. “We’re really good friends, we’re really close, but I don’t know if that chemistry happens before you become friends or after. There’s a lot of trust and we just have a lot of fun making the show. I think chemistry is the whole, it’s not just two actors or two people together. It’s the whole group. It’s everyone who makes a show. It’s the space, it’s the feeling when you come on set and you feel like you can do things, try things, be experimental, push the boundaries a little bit. And that creates a sense of play, of trust.”

Reid is in preparations for rockstar mode, although his first Lestat single, “Why the Long Face”, has already dropped to rapturous fan applause (and even started a few online fandom fights. Lestat would truly be proud.)

But season three will bring with it many long-awaited reveals, including characters like Akasha, the queen of the damned, Lestat’s mother Gabrielle, and Marius, Armand’s reclusive maker. Casting them is certainly going to be a doozy. Rolin Jones tells us what he was looking for when it comes to casting two of the ancient vampires. “I’m attracted to a lot of theater actors. I really respect theater training. It’s a lot about facility of language.” This makes sense given that Zaman, Bogosian, and Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago, are all seasoned stage performers. The upcoming characters “all have very very particular things they need to do and be and present. On our show, we make actors go through a lot to get those parts, and then it’s a full embrace and there’s a lot of collaboration going back and forth about it.”