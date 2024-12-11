Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3 Review – The Search Begins

After the kids beg him to go back for SM-33 before taking off, we learn definitively that Nawood is in fact Captain Silvo, the masked pirate who failed to deliver to his team in the opening sequence of episode 1. This explains why Nawood was in the brig to begin with. Once Nawood returns to the children on their ship, they set off toward an old acquaintance of his – someone he believes can help them find At Attin.

This someone is an owl-like creature named Kh’ymm, who appears to be working at a New Republic outpost. She doesn’t seem to trust Nawood either, though she knows him as Crimson Jack, yet another identity that makes us wonder how much these kids should really be trusting this guy. Kh’ymm is a little more eager to help when she realizes that the kids are searching for At Attin, which she seems to regard as more than just a legend.

Kh’ymm’s outpost is basically a space library and I would gladly spend hours here with this owl and her books, scrolls, and data pads. Whimsical libraries and fact-finding missions are important parts of treasure hunts and other adventuring stories, and I appreciate that the show was able to find a fun way to incorporate that into the series.

Despite her best efforts to stall the crew while she waits for New Republic reinforcements to take Nawood/Jack away, Kh’ymm gets carried away by the excitement of the hunt and manages to find some crucial information about At Attin’s location before they arrive. They learn that At Attin is the last remaining Jewel of the Old Republic, hidden away from the rest of the galaxy a long time ago. In talking with the children, Kh’ymm learns that the Barrier they refer to is likely made of nebula gases, which helps narrow down the search pretty significantly. They aren’t able to uncover much more, however, before X-Wings arrive.

Fern is hesitant to let Nawood/Jack back on board, and insists that he tell them the truth of his identity and agree to work for them before she relents. They narrowly escape the X-Wings, with Best Boy Neel surprisingly at the helm, setting off in the direction of these clues and likely their next adventure.

Meanwhile, back on At Attin the children’s parents are worried sick about them. We learn that there is a supervisor who supposedly oversees the planet and its connection to the Republic, but that in most cases, making contact with anyone outside of the Barrier is forbidden. This explains why none of the children know about the war or that the Jedi were essentially wiped out – At Attin really has been hidden from the rest of the galaxy for who knows how long.