The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale’s Major Grogu Change Doesn’t Make Sense

This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3

Season 3 of The Mandalorian ended with the defeat of Moff Gideon and the reclamation of Mandalore. Bo-Katan Kryze and the Armorer have reignited the Great Forge, ready to usher in a new era for the planet and its people. In a really sweet moment, we finally get to see Din Djarin formally adopt Grogu as his own child so that he can become a Mandalorian apprentice. As part of the adoption, the Armorer stands in the Living Waters and christens the little Baby Yoda with a new name. But it’s Din Grogu rather than Grogu Djarin, which doesn’t actually make much sense based on what we know about Mandalorian culture and tradition?

Up until now, the Star Wars universe has mostly named characters based on the traditions of English-speaking countries where a first name precedes a surname or family name. The Skywalkers and Fetts are the most well-known examples, but this appeared to be true even among the Mandalorians with clan and house names coming after the first name, such as in the case of Bo-Katan Kryze, Paz Vizsla, and even Sabine Wren. Because of this, we, like many other fans, assumed this whole time that Din was his first name, not his surname or clan name.

That said, this method of naming doesn’t seem like a unique tradition of Djarin’s covert considering that Paz’s son is named Ragnar Vizsla, not Vizsla Ragnar or Paz Ragnar. The show also doesn’t make it clear whether there are different naming traditions for foundlings versus biological children within the covert. With all of the Mandalorian lore shared over the last three seasons, there’s been no indication that this covert names their children any differently than other Mandalorian clans or houses.