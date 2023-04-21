The Mandalorian’s Biggest Casualty Yet Just Changed the Future of Star Wars

Ever since Moff Gideon carved himself out of his crashed fighter with the Darksaber in The Mandalorian season 1 finale, the black blade has been central to the show’s story. Mando accidentally claimed it off Gideon in the season 2 finale, Paz Vizsla challenged Din for it in The Book of Boba Fett, and it briefly looked like Bo-Katan would break bad in her quest to rule Mandalore.

Throughout The Mandalorian season 3, the Darksaber continued to be a driving force. As well as Din being bested by a cyborg spider monster (technically, making this creature the rightful heir to the weapon), there was the fight between Axe Woves and Bo-Katan, before the latter’s climactic duel with Moff Gideon. But after having survived numerous Mandalorian civil wars and unworthy owners, the Darksaber went out with a whimper when crushed by Gideon and his shiny beskar suit in the season 3 finale.

You Can ‘Bo’ Your Own Way

As reactions online show, fans aren’t happy about the Darksaber’s destruction. On Reddit, one user wrote, “Damn, didn’t think they’d destroy the Darksaber like that. Thing was one of Dave’s favorite creations/additions to the Star Wars universe.” Someone on Twitter lamented, “Just realizing that they really DESTROYED the Darksaber after all the history and build-up it has had in the Star Wars universe.” A third Redditor mourned, “It’s the second most emotional death of a non-character, behind Kamino in Bad Batch season 1.”

While it’s clear you’re conflicted about the Darksaber being dispatched easier than your average Stormtrooper, it puts The Mandalorian in an interesting position ahead of season 4. Gideon’s “death” means the Empire is no longer obsessed with stealing the artifact from the Mandalorians, while no one can challenge Bo to a duel to claim it and depose her. Gideon clearly thought that destroying the Darksaber would make it impossible to unite the warring Mandalorian factions, but as we saw with Bo at the head of the pack in the relit Great Forge, it doesn’t look like her followers are going to abandon her again just because the Darksaber is no more.

Of course, much like how we’re clinging onto theories Moff Gideon isn’t gone forever, The Mandalorian season 4 could have its own “somehow, the Darksaber returned.” Some have theorized that the Darksaber could still have a part to play and will be found in the rubble of Mandalore’s Imperial base. The first trailer for Ahsoka confirmed that David Tennant will reprise his role as Huyang from The Clone Wars, and with the droid professor known for helping Jedi craft their lightsabers, he’s definitely got the skills to fix the Darksaber. The Huyang theory fits neatly, but we ask ourselves, what’s the point of fixing the Darksaber?

New Republic, New Era

Much like Paz reached the end of his arc, there’s no need for the Darksaber to continue being a part of the history of Mandalore. After all, if this is really meant to be the dawn of a new era for Mandalore, as the Armorer’s prophecy foretold, then what better way to change this tradition and often sketchy way of clinging to power? As someone on Twitter rightly concluded, “It’s time for Mandalore to be ruled with honor rather than an inanimate symbol of power!”