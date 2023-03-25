The Mandalorian Season 3 Is a Star Wars Story That Lacks Momentum

The Mandalorian season 3 has teased several ways it could set its plot in motion again. “The Apostate” opened with the IG-11 debacle and a random brush with pirates, but those plotlines have completely fallen by the wayside. Meanwhile, there’s a New Republic out there doing its very best impression of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, and while Dr. Pershing’s current plight on Coruscant and past with Moff Gideon do tie back to Din and Grogu’s story in some fundamental ways, episode 3’s somewhat jarring interlude seems to largely exist in a vacuum, a pocket universe separate from what Din and Grogu are doing back at the covert. It’s possibly set up the eventual return of Gideon, the show’s main villain, but when exactly?

We opened with the exciting prospect of Din’s pilgrimage to Mandalore. But what’s followed are a lot of Mandalorian darts shot at a board at random. All of these moments hint at a purpose, a new motivation for Din, and suggest season 3 will soon answer what’s next for our heroes after their long-awaited reunion on another show. But so far, they’ve all felt like false starts.

Does The Mandalorian season 3 have a path forward? Bo-Katan’s trip to Mandalore set up a very interesting possibility for the show’s future. In “The Mines of Mandalore,” arguably the best the series has been this season, Bo-Katan comes face to face with a real-life Mythosaur, a thought-to-be extinct creature that’s one of the anchors for an entire Mandalorian religion she doesn’t believe in. But one dive into the Living Waters later, everything she thought to be true has been called into question, just as Din has reaffirmed his own commitment to his faith. If there was one moment that could thrust season 3’s story forward, it had finally arrived here and in captivating fashion: a defeated Bo-Katan is reborn under the gaze of the Mythosaur.

Now that she knows for sure that there really is something worth fighting for on her home planet, and that there might actually be something to all that Mandalorian religious mumbo jumbo, will this bring her into conflict with Din over the Darksaber, making her the surprise antagonist of the season? Or will she join Din’s faith and move his tribe towards her goal from the inside?

What little time we spent with Din and Bo-Katan in “The Convert” before and after the New Republic interlude seemed to set up the latter. At least for the moment, Bo-Katan has bought into the Way — the name of this clan’s particular religion — and joined Din’s covert, embracing their traditions, such as keeping her helmet on in public. She even recites “This is the Way.” But does Bo-Katan mean it or is she planning something? The Mandalorian season 3 is in no rush to tell you.

Frustratingly, “The Foundling” somehow makes it all feel like yet another road to nowhere. After a raptor kidnaps Ragnar Vizsla, Din, Bo, and their Mando crew go on a rescue mission that feels like a complete detour — and not in the way that the show’s video game-inspired storytelling structure usually handles its side quests. Whereas past seasons sent Din to point A as a way to reach points B and C — for example, Din escorting Frog Lady to Trask so that he can contact Bo-Katan, who can tell him where to find a Jedi — things in season 3 don’t feel that tightly knit.