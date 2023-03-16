When Does The Mandalorian Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

As far as what’s happening with the Jedi at this point in time, we learn in The Rise of Skywalker that during the first few years after the fall of the Empire, Leia Organa trained to be a Jedi with her brother Luke before deciding to serve in the New Republic instead. After training Leia, Luke decides to open a school on the planet Ossus to teach a new generation of Jedi, and Grogu becomes the academy’s first student at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. Along the way, Luke also meets Ahsoka Tano, who is on a mission to find Grand Admiral Thrawn, a very dangerous Imperial villain who still presents a major threat to the galaxy. We assume the Ahsoka show will explore this storyline further.

How much time has passed between seasons of The Mandalorian and Grogu returning to Din in The Book of Boba Fett is a lot less clear. Showrunner Jon Favreau initially said in an interview with the Skytalkers podcast that Grogu spent “many years” with Din in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian before joining Luke’s school where he spent “two years apart [from Din] training.” Favreau then backtracked during a red carpet interview with Variety that Grogu was with Luke between 0 and 2 years. To make things even more confusing, series executive producer Dave Filoni also told TV Line, “I don’t think we’re quite to 10 ABY,” indicating that a full year hasn’t even passed since the series began.

Taking these contradictory timelines with a grain of salt, Filoni’s position on how much time has passed in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett at least seems more logical. Though it makes sense that Grogu would be training with Luke for longer than a week or even a month before Din tries to visit, Din going two whole years without finding a new ship or training with the Darksaber doesn’t really add up. It does feel like at least a year has passed between seasons 1 and 3, but that might just be because Grogu and Din have been through a lot since they met each other.

While the exact timeline of The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3 and Book of Boba Fett may still be a little murky, the important thing is that we know where things start. In other words, you can safely assume everything you’re watching on The Mandalorian season 3 is happening at some point between five and six years after Return of the Jedi, or between 9 and 10 ABY.