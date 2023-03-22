Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Review – The Foundling

Grogu spending time with the Armorer was a welcome dynamic change and a good opportunity to further enmesh Grogu with Din and his beliefs on a spiritual level. His rondel looks adorable on his tiny torso, but the significance of it carries serious weight. “Just as we shape the Mandalorian steel, we shape ourselves,” the Armorer preaches.

The flashback of Grogu escaping the Jedi Temple during Order 66 is full of fan service but surprisingly less dramatic than one would think considering the ineffable horrors that are happening elsewhere in the building. Alas, there is no Hayden Christensen cameo to speak of, but it is revealed that Grogu’s savior is Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best), who makes a daring escape from the temple through the tunnels and airways of Coruscant. Beq originally appeared as the host of game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, but Best is, well, best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. Whatever you may think of his performances as the infamous Gungan back in the early 2000s, it is genuinely lovely to have him back in the Star Wars saga in a new way.

Kelleran and Grogu’s escape is laid out well but the visual effects leave a little to be desired here and distract from the action. A lot of the shots of Kelleran on the speeder look noticeably green screen-y, and in general, the sequence just doesn’t flow or carry much momentum. What’s strange is that the Coruscant chase takes place at night, which is typically more forgiving visual effects-wise than day due to the more direct light sources. But the diurnal aerial chase sequences with the Mandalorians and the raptor from the same episode look incredible.

The whole deal with Din, Bo-Katan, and Paz Vizsla scaling the mountain to rescue Ragnar is a mixed bag. It’s kind of cool and hilariously random to see a gang of Mandos grapple-hooking up a mountain face, and as previously mentioned, the mid-air tussle with the raptor is awesome. But prior to that, when the raptor pukes up Ragnar and starts dangling him above her chicks, it frankly comes off as silly, and not in a good way. The point of the raptor side quest is to further endear Bo-Katan to the Tribe, and for Din and Paz to make up. The episode accomplishes just that, just not in the most interesting way.