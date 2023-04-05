Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 Review – Guns for Hire

From there we rejoin Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan as they track down her old comrades to the independent Outer Rim world of Plazir-15. They’re greeted by a pair of jet-black Imperial droids whose image subverts the iconic dual silhouette of C-3PO and R2-D2, which is a fun, ominous detail. Plazir’s design is gorgeous, with its massive central dome, sleek tube shuttle, and colorful pops of neon adornments jumping off of the screen. The environments do look a little antiseptic due to their digital nature, though, especially when the actors are plonked in one of the Unreal Engine-powered, LED virtual sets that have been used so incessantly in Disney productions over the past few years. The lighting just never looks quite right…

But what serves as an even bigger distraction in this episode is the inexplicable involvement of Jack Black and Lizzo as Captain Bombardier and The Dutchess, respectively. What the hell is this? The art team does all of this hard work to immerse the viewer in this shiny, detailed new world, and then that immersion and world-building is shattered because…hey, look! It’s Jack Black and Lizzo! Hearing Black say things like “Let’s address the bantha in the room” is as eye-roll-y as this show has ever been.

There’s nothing wrong with Black and Lizzo as actors, per se (Lizzo plays the role admirably straight, actually), but who the hell is buying these two as Star Wars characters? And what is that accent Black is trying to do? And oof, those names. The Dutchess and Captain Bombardier. Yuck. And it somehow gets even worse when we meet Commissioner Helgait, who to the surprise of no one, is behind the malfunctioning droids that act as the central mystery of the episode. The great Christopher Lloyd deserves better than this, though it was cool to hear the Count Dooku name drop.

On one hand, the CSI, street detective plot revolving around the hostile droids is kind of fun in that it’s unlike what we typically see on the show. But it’s just not presented in a compelling way, with herky-jerky pacing that gets mired in exposition. It’s really cool to see the callback to Kuiil with the Ugnaughts, and the scene at the droid bar that portrays droids as members of an oppressed social group is a fascinating bit of lore. What kills the flow of the episode, though, is that these little interrogations are woven together by a mystery that itself is a pretty bland and bloodless AI tale. The guy behind the droid insurgence’s name is Helgait, for crying out loud.

Bo-Katan’s duel with Axe in the final act features tight choreography that cleverly incorporates their destructive gadgetry. The real meat of the episode plays out here: Bo-Katan reclaims her role as leader of her people, and Din finds a way to pass along the Darksaber without them having to fight for it. The sad thing is, their duel would have made for some pretty great drama! Maybe there’s a chance we’ll see that matchup down the line anyway.