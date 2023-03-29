Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Easter Eggs Explained

A fun fact about Zeb: his species, the Lasat, was originally Ralph McQuarrie’s design for the alien character who eventually became Chewbacca in A New Hope. In other words, Zeb’s legacy goes all the way back to the very beginnings of Star Wars. And The Mandalorian finally gives us the character in live action as was originally intended (from a certain point of view). Pretty cool!

Colonel Tuttle (Tim Meadows)

Tim Meadows’ cameos as New Republic requisitions officer Colonel Tuttle, a name that not so subtly nods to Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, a satire about a dystopian society ruled by bureaucracy and the kinds of officials who are more interested in paperwork than actually helping anyone. We’ve already seen plenty of other ways the New Republic resembles the totalitarian rulers of Brazil and here we get to see another way the galactic government is completely ineffective.

Lt. Reed (Max Lloyd-Jones)

Max Lloyd-Jones returns as Lt. Reed, one of Carson Teva’s New Republic wingmen when out on patrol in the Outer Rim. The character first appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. But this isn’t Lloyd-Jones’ most famous role in Star Wars, of course. He first served as Luke Skywalker’s body double in the famous The Mandalorian season 2 finale, with Mark Hamill de-aged face CGI’d onto Lloyd-Jones’ head. Lloyd-Jones didn’t play Luke on Boba Fett, though. That was Graham Hamilton.

“He Shot First!”

It’s the old “Han Shot First” debacle all over again when Greef Karga and Gorian Shard argue about who started the fight on Nevarro in “The Apostate.” At one point, Greef asserts that the pirates shot first and therefore he and Din were forced to defend themselves. We know of course that it was actually technically the other way around…but only because the pirates wouldn’t back down!