Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Review – The Pirate

Seeing Captain Teva (a returning Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) become more involved in the show as a point-of-view character is…kind of interesting. He’s not exactly the most exciting character on the show, but seeing things from his perspective as he navigates the bureaucracy of the New Republic does make the universe feel a little richer and more fleshed out. And his tense interaction with Elia Kane does add to the looming threat of Gideon and the Empire. Tim Meadows as requisitions officer “Colonel Tuttle” is also a fun reference to Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, a satire about a society run completely via bureaucracy.

Teva going to the Mandalorians’ secret cave to enlist their help is mostly a means to an end, but it is nice to see the little bit of camaraderie between Captain Teva and Din develop over time. There’s an understanding between them, a mutual dislike of the Empire. And Paz sticking up for Din while he’s petitioning the rest of the Mandos to lend Nevarro aid is a nice callback to when Din helped save his son last episode. All of these little character developments are really well thought-out, which makes the show super easy to get invested in.

One of the simple pleasures of Star Wars is listening to the heroes go over battle plans, and listening to Bo-Katan detail how the Mando army is going to ambush Shard’s fleet just hits the spot. From there, the ground and air combat commences, and it’s an absolute showstopper of a battle scene. Simply put, it’s a ridiculously nerdy chunk of television goodness that is more badass than it has any right to be.

There are just way too many standout moments to mention. There’s the Mando surfing on a Snubfighter going down in flames, Paz laying waste with his gatling blaster, the Armorer wrecking pirates with her hammer. Ooh! And then there’s Vane watching on helplessly as his crew gets obliterated by Din’s N1. “He’s above you! He’s below you!” Boom! Boom! BOOM!

This thing was just too much fun. And it was shot well, too, with the geography of the battlefield laid out clearly so that the action is easy to keep track of. And that shot where the camera is mounted on the Gauntlet as Bo-Katan lands the final blow on Shard’s Corsair? Absolutely jaw-dropping. It looks like the craziest Go-Pro footage ever shot. Director Peter Ramsey and the rest of the team really outdid themselves here.