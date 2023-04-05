Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 Easter Eggs and Big Cameos Explained

Jack Black as Captain Bombardier

Comedian, actor, and musician Jack Black is having a big week both on the big and small screens. Not only does he voice Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. Movie but now he’s also a part of Star Wars history. He cameos in this episode of The Mandalorian as the hilariously named Captain Bombardier, an ex-Imperial who’s been rehabilitated through the New Republic Amnesty Program and become the Duchess’ husband in the process. A former facilities planning officer for the Empire, Bombardier oversaw the rebuilding of Plazir-15 into the opulent and prosperous society Din, Bo-Katan, and Grogu encounter in the episode.

Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Helgait

Yes, that’s Doc Brown from Back to the Future! Christopher Lloyd cameos as Commissioner Helgait, the security officer in charge of keeping Plazir-15 safe. Of course, we learn this former Separatist is still mad about the Clone Wars and has hatched a plot to spark a battle droid uprising against the city. He gets caught in the end, but hopefully this isn’t the last time we get to see Lloyd in the galaxy far, far away.

Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves and Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves

Bo-Katan’s former Nite Owl partners in crime from season 2 are back, this time wandering the galaxy as mercenaries on an Imperial Star Cruiser that formerly belonged to Moff Gideon. We learn that Simon Kassianides’ Axe Woves has become the new leader of the Mandalorian clan that used to follow Bo-Katan and has basically reverted them back to bounty hunters willing to work for the highest bidder. But when Bo beats Axe in a duel and recovers the Darksaber from Din, it seems that all the other Mandalorians, including Mercedes Varnado’s Koska Reeves, are ready to fall in line and take back Mandalore.

Christine Adams as Captain Shuggoth and Harry Holland as the Mon Calamari Viceroy’s Son

British actor Christine Adams, best known for her role as Lynn Pierce on The CW superhero drama Black Lightning, plays a Quarren named Captain Shuggoth, who has fallen in love with the Mon Calamari Viceroy’s son played by Harry Holland, Tom Holland’s younger brother. Since the Quarren and the Mon Calamari fought each other in the Clone Wars for control of their shared home planet of Mon Cala, this interspecies romance is forbidden and doomed to fail from the start. Still, Shuggoth and her beau share one last sweet moment before the Viceroy’s son is taken away by Mandalorians.

One other fun detail: the name “Shuggoth” is very likely a nod to Shoggoth, one of the many squid-like monstrosities that haunt H.P. Lovecraft‘s Cthulhu Mythos.

Seth Gabel as Bartender Droid

Bryce Dallas Howard directed this episode, so it only makes sense that her husband Seth Gabel would get a cameo as the Bartender Droid who just wants to save his kind from being decommissioned by the New Republic. While Gabel has appeared in lots of stuff, you probably know him best from the TV series Fringe and Salem.