Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Update Gives Star Wars Fans a New Hope
Things aren't looking great for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ewan McGregor urges fans to not give up hope just yet.
In the two years since Obi-Wan Kenobi came to Disney+, news regarding a second season of the series hasn’t been optimistic. Lucasfilm hasn’t technically canceled the series as of yet, but they’re not in a hurry to pursue another season either. Fans, and Ewan McGregor himself, however, are trying to remain hopeful that we’ll get to see more of Obi-Wan’s story before A New Hope, even if it takes a few years to get it. At the Goteborg Film Festival in January, McGregor said that he “would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney.”
Now, McGregor has jokingly urged fans to write to Disney during a panel at MegaCon Orlando, to encourage the company to pursue another season, saying, “There was originally gonna be a movie, and I’ve often thought, should it have been a movie? But I kinda think it’s great that they did it that way, and it’s a longer story, and hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result. We got more time to weave a story. Let’s hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney?”
Perhaps that’ll help finally speed things up? It’s at least worth a try…
Obi-Wan Kenobi went through a few iterations before it became the TV series it is today, having been first conceptualized as a film trilogy with director Stephen Daldry (The Reader) at the helm. With the creative overhauls that Lucasfilm has been going through and the numerous films that have been canceled in recent years, it’s no surprise that we haven’t heard one way or another on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s renewal.
As McGregor said, there’s a lot going on at Disney (and Lucasfilm) right now. Though there are a few slated projects like The Acolyte and the currently untitled Rey movie that aren’t set in the New Republic Era, Lucasfilm seems to be primarily focused on the post-Empire time period for the foreseeable future and expanding what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have built around The Mandalorian. Just this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the next Star Wars movie to release in 2026.
It may not seem like there’s much hope left that another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will happen, but if the last few years of Star Wars have taught us anything, it’s that things are changing and shifting all the time at the studio. McGregor is clearly still interested in playing Obi-Wan, and believes that there is plenty of story left to tell. Based on the fan response at MegaCon alone, it seems like there are plenty of people who are still excited to see him don the robes of this popular Jedi, and will be here to support his return whenever it may happen.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+.