Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Update Gives Star Wars Fans a New Hope

In the two years since Obi-Wan Kenobi came to Disney+, news regarding a second season of the series hasn’t been optimistic. Lucasfilm hasn’t technically canceled the series as of yet, but they’re not in a hurry to pursue another season either. Fans, and Ewan McGregor himself, however, are trying to remain hopeful that we’ll get to see more of Obi-Wan’s story before A New Hope, even if it takes a few years to get it. At the Goteborg Film Festival in January, McGregor said that he “would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney.”

Now, McGregor has jokingly urged fans to write to Disney during a panel at MegaCon Orlando, to encourage the company to pursue another season, saying, “There was originally gonna be a movie, and I’ve often thought, should it have been a movie? But I kinda think it’s great that they did it that way, and it’s a longer story, and hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result. We got more time to weave a story. Let’s hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney?”

Perhaps that’ll help finally speed things up? It’s at least worth a try…

Obi-Wan Kenobi went through a few iterations before it became the TV series it is today, having been first conceptualized as a film trilogy with director Stephen Daldry (The Reader) at the helm. With the creative overhauls that Lucasfilm has been going through and the numerous films that have been canceled in recent years, it’s no surprise that we haven’t heard one way or another on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s renewal.