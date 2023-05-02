Star Wars Jedi Survivor Brings Back the Best Part of Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

This Star Wars Jedi: Survivor contains spoilers.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series turned out to be a bit of a mixed bag last year. On one hand, the series retconned established Star Wars lore and made Obi-Wan fight Darth Vader before the Death Star duel, despite previous canon strongly suggesting they hadn’t crossed lightsabers since Mustafar. On the other hand, the show introduced an excellent concept that demonstrated regular people were willing to fight against the Empire, even before the Rebel Alliance was founded. And Star Wars Jedi: Survivor not only brings that concept back but also sets up how this secretive organization might appear in a future game.

Much of Jedi: Survivor revolves around the hidden planet of Tanalorr, which is cut off from the rest of the galaxy due to a space anomaly. The game follows characters racing against each other to reach Tanalorr, including protagonist Cal Kestis, who looks to his mentor from Jedi: Fallen Order, Cere Junda, for help. Here’s where a huge nod to Obi-Wan Kenobi comes in.

When Cal reunites with Cere, she reveals she’s a member of a secret group known as Hidden Path, an Underground Railroad-like organization that ferries Jedi survivors, Force sensitives, and any other Jedi-affiliated people to safe havens across the galaxy. After this revelation, Cal’s new mission is to secure Tanalorr as the perfect sanctuary for the Hidden Path since the Empire can’t reach it. Spoiler: Cal succeeds after defeating rogue High Republic era Jedi Dagan Gera.