New Rey Movie Update Is Good News for Star Wars Fans

Daisy Ridley is having quite the year so far. Her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, released in theaters earlier this month and is receiving positive notes. Her indie neo-noir movie Magpie is set to premiere at the SXSW film festival in March. The biopic Young Woman and the Sea, in which she stars as Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel, was originally slated for a Disney+ release may instead get a bump up to theatrical. Oh, and she’s filming a new action-thriller called Cleaner directed by 007 franchise legend Martin Campbell.

In between all that, Ridley is also of course answering plenty of questions about her upcoming return to Star Wars. The actor recently teased that her solo movie, which is set 15 years after the Sequel Trilogy and will follow Rey as she works to build a new Jedi Order, is taking things in a “different direction” than past installments. Now, she’s hyping up Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s plans for the film in a new interview with Variety.

“Her idea for the story is cool as shit,” Ridley told the trade. “No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘OK, call me in five years.’ But it’s worthwhile.”

Ridley’s seal of approval will certainly be welcome news for Sequel Trilogy fans looking forward to seeing more of the character on screen, but this time as a more experienced, wiser Jedi Knight. Penning the script is Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who replaced Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson last year.