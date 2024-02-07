Star Wars Being Forced to Bring Back Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Would Be Ridiculous

Former The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano, with financial backing from Elon Musk, has filed a lawsuit against Disney claiming she was wrongfully terminated from the show in 2021 and discriminated against for her political views and her gender. According to the complaint filed with the California federal court this week, Carano is not only seeking $75,000 in damages but also wants the court to force Disney to recast her on The Mandalorian, which would be an unprecedented turn of events for the entertainment industry and pretty ludicrous.

I’m no legal expert, but if Carano’s legal team were to somehow convince the court to rule that Disney had to bring her back as Cara Dune on a future show, how would that even work? What sort of welcome back would Carano expect to receive from a studio she reportedly has a toxic relationship with, not to mention the section of angry fans who wanted her off the series in the first place? And for just how long does Carano expect to be back on the show?

Marshal Cara Dune was officially written out of The Mandalorian last year, with the season 3 premiere explaining that she’d been recruited to New Republic special forces, out of sight and out of mind for future Star Wars stories but without completely killing off the character. In other words, there’s a way for Cara Dune to simply pop back up on The Mandalorian in the future, but I find it very hard to believe the comeback would result in a long-term recurring role for Carano on the show. Wouldn’t Disney work to find a more…permanent end for Carano’s character as quickly as possible? What is Carano trying to achieve here?

“I would love to pick up where I left off & continue my journey of creating & participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion & everything I worked so hard for,” Carano explained in a statement on Twitter after the filing. “It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world. I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name.”